HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High faces win-and-in scenario against Midland Lee

The Odessa High girls basketball team puts its season on the line Tuesday when it hosts Midland Lee at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse. A win by the Lady Bronchos (15-16 overall, 3-6 District 2-6A) clinches a playoff spot while a loss marks the end of their season.
Odessa High defeated Midland Lee, 39-33, in the first meeting back on Jan. 24 in Midland. The Lady Rebels (18-13, 4-5) clinched a playoff spot after Midland High lost to Wolfforth Frenship in the regular season finale in a rescheduled game Monday.
The boys game between the Bronchos and Rebels is scheduled for 7:30. Odessa High defeated Midland Lee 68-64 in the first meeting Jan. 24 in Midland.
