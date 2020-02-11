  • February 11, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High faces win-and-in scenario against Midland Lee

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High faces win-and-in scenario against Midland Lee

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 8:30 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

The Odessa High girls basketball team puts its season on the line Tuesday when it hosts Midland Lee at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse. A win by the Lady Bronchos (15-16 overall, 3-6 District 2-6A) clinches a playoff spot while a loss marks the end of their season.

Odessa High defeated Midland Lee, 39-33, in the first meeting back on Jan. 24 in Midland. The Lady Rebels (18-13, 4-5) clinched a playoff spot after Midland High lost to Wolfforth Frenship in the regular season finale in a rescheduled game Monday.

The boys game between the Bronchos and Rebels is scheduled for 7:30. Odessa High defeated Midland Lee 68-64 in the first meeting Jan. 24 in Midland.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

