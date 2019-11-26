Permian P logo
- Greenwood 61, Permian 27
PERMIAN (1-6)
Nodia Cooper 1 0-0 2, Natalie Baeza 1 0-0 2, Camila Leal 2 0-0 5, Karen Guzman 5 0-0 12, Daysia Christian 1 1-2 3, Cyera Ortega 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 2-4 27.
GREENWOOD (3-5)
Hunter Russell 2 0-0 6, Karsyn Payton 5 0-0 13, Delani Shockley 1 0-0 3, Natalia Lopez 3 0-0 6, Emma Dunn 2 2-6 6, Mattie Huber 5 0-1 10, Madeleine Mathes 7 3-5 17. Totals 25 5-12 61.
Permian.................... 5.... 2 10 10 — 27
Greenwood............. 17.. 17 13 14 — 61
3-Point goals — Permian 3 (Guzman 2, Leal 1), Greenwood 6 (Payton 3, Russell 2, Shockley 1). Total fouls — Permian 9, Greenwood 12. Fouled out — None.Technical fouls — None,
Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 6:00 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Slow start costs Permian against Greenwood
MIDLAND A slow start cost the Permian girls basketball team as the Lady Panthers fell 61-27 to Greenwood Tuesday on the road.
Permian (1-6) struggled to get things going offensively by scoring just seven points in the first half. In response, Greenwood scored 17 points in each of the first two quarters to pull away early.
Madeleine Mathes finished with a game-high 17 points for the Rangerettes (3-5), while Karsyn Payton and Mattie Huber added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Karen Guzman led the Lady Panthers with 12 points.
