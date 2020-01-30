HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian continue District 2-6A play

The Odessa High and Permian basketball teams return to the court Friday as District 2-6A play continues. Odessa High hosts Amarillo Tascosa starting at 6 p.m. with the girls game followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. Permian travels east to face Midland High at the same times.

The Lady Bronchos (14-14 overall, 2-4 district) look to bounce back after falling to Midland High Tuesday and are tied with the Lady Dawgs and Midland Lee for third place with four games left in the regular season. The boys (12-15, 2-2) are looking to extend its two-game winning streak against the Rebels.

The Lady Panthers (7-21, 1-5) are also looking for the season sweep of Midland High after defeating the Lady Dawgs 52-50 back on Jan. 14. The boys (22-2, 4-0) are looking to sweep the first half of district play against the Bulldogs.