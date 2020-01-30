  • January 30, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian continue District 2-6A play - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian continue District 2-6A play

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 7:56 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian continue District 2-6A play OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High and Permian basketball teams return to the court Friday as District 2-6A play continues. Odessa High hosts Amarillo Tascosa starting at 6 p.m. with the girls game followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. Permian travels east to face Midland High at the same times.

The Lady Bronchos (14-14 overall, 2-4 district) look to bounce back after falling to Midland High Tuesday and are tied with the Lady Dawgs and Midland Lee for third place with four games left in the regular season. The boys (12-15, 2-2) are looking to extend its two-game winning streak against the Rebels.

The Lady Panthers (7-21, 1-5) are also looking for the season sweep of Midland High after defeating the Lady Dawgs 52-50 back on Jan. 14. The boys (22-2, 4-0) are looking to sweep the first half of district play against the Bulldogs.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Thursday, January 30, 2020 7:56 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
39°
Humidity: 74%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 34°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 49°/Low 32°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 51°/Low 32°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 37°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]