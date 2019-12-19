  • December 19, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Game-winner from Guzman lifts Permian past Big Spring

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Game-winner from Guzman lifts Permian past Big Spring

Permian 45, Big Spring 43 (OT)

PERMIAN (3-12)

Jae Savage 2 4-6 8, Zae Tiner 0 0-0 0, Nodia Cooper 0 3-4 3, Natalie Baeza 1 0-0 2, Camila Leal 0 0-0 0, Karen Guzman 4 6-14 15, Daysia Christian 1 1-4 3, Jennifer Arnold 0 0-0 0, Aariell Washington 1 0-0 3, Ahna Alvarado 4 2-4 11, Rylee Talbot 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 16-32 45.

BIG SPRING

Mackenzie Rodriguez 0 2-2 2, Elaina Arredondo 0 2-2 2, Baylor Trevino 0 5-6 5, Madison Kuykendall 2 6-13 10, Ryan Terrazas 3 0-1 6, Trsitan Smith 1 4-5 7, Trinity Galloway 4 3-6 11, Daniah Wrightster 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 22-35 43.

Permian.................. 21.... 4   10     5     5    —   45

Big Spring............... 22.... 2     4   12     3    —   43

3-Point goals — Permian 3 (Guzman 1, Washington 1, Arnold 1), Big Spring 1 (Smith 1). Total fouls — Permian 20, Big Spring 15. Fouled out — Permian: Christian. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 9:36 pm

BIG SPRING

BIG SPRING Karen Guzman made sure that the Permian girls basketball team would head home with a victory, hitting a game-winning shot in overtime as the Lady Panthers defeated Big Spring 45-43 on the road Thursday night.

Guzman finished as the game-high scorer with 15 points for Permian (3-12) while Ahna Alvarado added 11.

Trinity Galloway led Big Spring with 11 points and Madison Kuykendall added 10.

The Lady Panthers return to action Friday as they host Seminole at 5:30 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Lady Panthers return to action Friday as they host Seminole at 5:30 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse.

