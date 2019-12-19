Permian P logo
Permian 45, Big Spring 43 (OT)
PERMIAN (3-12)
Jae Savage 2 4-6 8, Zae Tiner 0 0-0 0, Nodia Cooper 0 3-4 3, Natalie Baeza 1 0-0 2, Camila Leal 0 0-0 0, Karen Guzman 4 6-14 15, Daysia Christian 1 1-4 3, Jennifer Arnold 0 0-0 0, Aariell Washington 1 0-0 3, Ahna Alvarado 4 2-4 11, Rylee Talbot 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 16-32 45.
BIG SPRING
Mackenzie Rodriguez 0 2-2 2, Elaina Arredondo 0 2-2 2, Baylor Trevino 0 5-6 5, Madison Kuykendall 2 6-13 10, Ryan Terrazas 3 0-1 6, Trsitan Smith 1 4-5 7, Trinity Galloway 4 3-6 11, Daniah Wrightster 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 22-35 43.
Permian.................. 21.... 4 10 5 5 — 45
Big Spring............... 22.... 2 4 12 3 — 43
3-Point goals — Permian 3 (Guzman 1, Washington 1, Arnold 1), Big Spring 1 (Smith 1). Total fouls — Permian 20, Big Spring 15. Fouled out — Permian: Christian. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Game-winner from Guzman lifts Permian past Big Spring
BIG SPRING Karen Guzman made sure that the Permian girls basketball team would head home with a victory, hitting a game-winning shot in overtime as the Lady Panthers defeated Big Spring 45-43 on the road Thursday night.
Guzman finished as the game-high scorer with 15 points for Permian (3-12) while Ahna Alvarado added 11.
Trinity Galloway led Big Spring with 11 points and Madison Kuykendall added 10.
The Lady Panthers return to action Friday as they host Seminole at 5:30 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse.
