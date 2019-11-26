GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers face off with Greenwood

The Permian girls basketball team looks to get back on the winning track with a game against Greenwood at 11 a.m. today at Greenwood High School.
The Lady Panthers (1-5) lost a close battle 57-50 against Veribest on Friday in San Angelo. It is the second game of a three-game road trip for Permian.
The Lady Panthers travel to Alpine Dec. 3 before hosting El Paso Franklin Dec. 6 at the Permian Fieldhouse.
