  • November 26, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers face off with Greenwood - Odessa American: Oavarsity

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers face off with Greenwood

Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 10:11 pm

The Permian girls basketball team looks to get back on the winning track with a game against Greenwood at 11 a.m. today at Greenwood High School.

The Lady Panthers (1-5) lost a close battle 57-50 against Veribest on Friday in San Angelo. It is the second game of a three-game road trip for Permian.

The Lady Panthers travel to Alpine Dec. 3 before hosting El Paso Franklin Dec. 6 at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

