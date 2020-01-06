GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High set for final nondistrict test

The Odessa High girls basketball team heads north to face Seminole at 6:30 p.m., the final nondistrict game of the season for the Lady Bronchos.
Both teams look to bounce back from losses in their last games. The Lady Bronchos (12-10) fell 49-35 to Abilene Cooper while the Maidens (8-12) lost a close 70-66 overtime matchup to Lubbock Christian Friday.
Odessa High begins District 2-6A play against Midland High at 6 p.m. Friday. Seminole also starts District 2-4A play Friday at Monahans.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.