HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Area schools ready to run at Tall City Invitational

A number of area schools will get their cross country seasons started at the Tall City Invitational starting at 9 a.m. today at the Rock the Desert Festival Field in Midland.

Permian will be running its first race of the season to lead the big schools.

Andrews, Buena Vista, Crane, Fort Stockton, Iraan, Kermit, Marfa, Greenwood, Pecos and Rankin are the other schools slated to compete this weekend.

Andrews swept the boys and girls team titles in last year’s meet with Jasson Marquez and Elizabeth Garcia winning the respective individual titles.