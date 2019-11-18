  • November 18, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High face early road tests

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High face early road tests

Posted: Monday, November 18, 2019 8:11 pm

Both the Odessa High and Permian girls basketball teams are both on the road Tuesday as they continue their nondistrict schedules.

The Lady Bronchos face El Paso Montwood at 7 p.m. tonight in El Paso. Odessa High (2-0) is off to a good start after defeating Big Spring, 58-33, Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse. Montwood defeated Odessa High in its matchup last season.

The Lady Panthers take on Lubbock Coronado at 6 p.m. today. Permian (1-4) finished 1-3 over the weekend at the Eaton Tournament in Fort Worth.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

