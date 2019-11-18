GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High face early road tests

Both the Odessa High and Permian girls basketball teams are both on the road Tuesday as they continue their nondistrict schedules.

The Lady Bronchos face El Paso Montwood at 7 p.m. tonight in El Paso. Odessa High (2-0) is off to a good start after defeating Big Spring, 58-33, Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse. Montwood defeated Odessa High in its matchup last season.

The Lady Panthers take on Lubbock Coronado at 6 p.m. today. Permian (1-4) finished 1-3 over the weekend at the Eaton Tournament in Fort Worth.