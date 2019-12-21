  • December 21, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High pulls away from Andrews

Odessa High 47, Andrews 37

ANDREWS (4-9)

Tori Woodside 0 0-0 0, Kalyn Dominguez 0 0-0 0 0, Ezralee Gonzales 0 0-0 0, Miranda Trevino 1 0-0 2, Paige Ortiz 3 0-4 6, Kassidy Epperson 2 2-2 6, Samantha Jasso 2 1-2 5, Angelica Lopez 0 0-0 0, Caralyne Ross 4 3-5 13, Cassidy Mendez 0 0-0 0, Lindzi Tooker 1 0-0 2, Emily Burgen 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 7-15 37.

ODESSA HIGH (10-6)

Kheeauna Lide 1 0-0 2, Elena Brito 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 6 3-6 16, Amber Escontrias 1 3-5 5, Neveah Carrasco 0 0-0 0, Melina Escogido 2 0-0 5, Deoshanay Henderson 2 1-2 5, Alexis Luna 0 0-0 0, Kabrina Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Kazyiah Hicks 3 2-3 8, Roxana Jimenez 2 2-3 6. Totals 17 11-19 47.

Andrews.................. 14.... 6   14     3   —    37

Odessa High........... 10.. 10   12   15   —    47

3-Point goals — Andrews 2 (Ross 2), Odessa High 2 (Stephens 1, Escogido 1). Total fouls — Andrews 17, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — Andrews: Burgen. Technical fouls — None.

 

The Odessa High girls basketball team extended its winning streak to six games Friday with a 47-37 victory over Andrews at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos (10-6) locked down defensively in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 15-3 in the final eight minutes.

Nesha Stephens led the way for Odessa High with a game-high 16 points, while Kazyiah Hicks added nine for the Lady Bronchos.

Caralyne Ross finished with 13 points to lead Andrews.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

