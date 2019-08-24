Permian P logo
- Stats
-
Krum def. Permian
25-11, 25-20
Bridgeport def. Permian
25-20, 25-21
At Godley High School
(Cumulative Stats)
Kills — Permian: Annalise Lopez 2, Bethanie Fierro 2, Cianna Harris 1, Julie Franco 1, Lauren Lucas 13, Noemi Marquez 6, Nyxalee Munoz 2.
Blocks — Permian: Bethanie Fierro 1, Lauren Lucas 2, Noemi Marquez 4.
Assists — Permian: Denali Cardenas 11, Julie Franco 1, Makenzie Watson 13.
Digs — Permian: Annalise Lopez 1, Bethanie Fierro 1, Denali Cardenas 9, Julie Franco 10, Lauren Lucas 11, Makenzie Watson 12, Natalia Abila 14, Nyxalee Munoz 4.
Aces — Permian: Lauren Lucas 2, Julie Franco 1, Makenzie Watson 1, Natalia Abila 1.
Records
Permian 11-9.
Posted: Saturday, August 24, 2019 4:00 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian finishes up play at Big Cat Classic
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
GODLEY The Permian volleyball team wrapped up play at the Big Cat Classic Saturday at Godley High School.
Things did not go as smoothly for the Lady Panthers (11-9) in the Gold Bracket, losing both of their matches to Krum (25-11, 25-20) and Bridgeport (25-20, 25-21) to finish the weekend 3-2.
Lauren Lucas led Permian with 13 kills, 11 digs and two aces over the two matches while Makenzie Watson added 13 assists and 12 digs as well. Denali Cardenas also had 11 assists for the Lady Panthers.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Volleyball,
Teams,
Permian
on
Saturday, August 24, 2019 4:00 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
Odessa, Texas,
Permian High School,
Lauren Lucas,
Godley High School,
Denali Cardenas,
Makenzie Watson,
Volleyball,
High School Volleyball