HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian finishes up play at Big Cat Classic

The Permian volleyball team wrapped up play at the Big Cat Classic Saturday at Godley High School.

Things did not go as smoothly for the Lady Panthers (11-9) in the Gold Bracket, losing both of their matches to Krum (25-11, 25-20) and Bridgeport (25-20, 25-21) to finish the weekend 3-2.

Lauren Lucas led Permian with 13 kills, 11 digs and two aces over the two matches while Makenzie Watson added 13 assists and 12 digs as well. Denali Cardenas also had 11 assists for the Lady Panthers.