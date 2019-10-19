  • October 19, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Wolfforth Frenship sets the pace, Permian among others in mix at West Texas Classic - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Wolfforth Frenship sets the pace, Permian among others in mix at West Texas Classic

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
West Texas Classic

Friday, Links Course, Odessa Country Club

BOYS

Team Standings

1. Wolfforth Frenship, 280; 2. Amarillo Tascosa, 302; 3. (tie) El Paso Coronado, 304; and Mansfield High, 304; 5. Midland Lee I, 305; 6. Permian I, 316; 7. San Angelo Central, 322; 8. Amarillo High, 323; 9. Midland Christian, 326; 10. Andrews, 331; 11. Seminole, 332; 12. Midland Lee II, 338; 13. El Paso Franklin, 344; 14. Permian II, 345; 15. Abilene High, 354; 16. Midland High, 355; 17. Lubbock Coronado, 362; 18. Odessa High I, 370; 19. Monahans, 388; 20. Lubbock Monterey, 400; 21. Odessa High II, 438.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Logan Vargas, Wolfforth Frenship, 69; 2. (tie) Brian Boles, Wolfforth Frenship, 70; Jayce Hargrove, Wolfforth Frenship, 70; Richman Houston, Midland Christian, 70; and Cameron Lopez, Midland Lee I, 70; 6. (tie) Slater Colbath, Andrews, 71; William Kimberly, Wolfforth Frenship, 71; and Jackson Carr, Mansfield High, 71; 10. (tie) Chase Williams, Permian, 72; and Eli Martinez, Midland Lee II, 72.

Team Results

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (280): Brian Boles, 70; Jayce Hargrove, 70; Logan Vargas, 69; Rex Newsom, 76; William Kimberly 71.

AMARILLO TASCOSA (302): Brock Buse, 73; Noah Valdez, 75; Colby Koetting, 79; Baron Buse, 75; Reed Whitehead, 84.

EL PASO CORONADO (304): Jackson Norwich, 73; Eddie Sandoval, 73; Ryan Lewis, 85; Cayle Beltran, 78; Gustavo Aviles, 80.

MANSFIELD HIGH (304): Jackson Carr, 71; Ryan Hailey, 80; Mason Krismer, 79; Landon Farrar, 77; Cullen Timms 77.

MIDLAND LEE I (305): Paul Gomez, 77; Cameron Lopez, 70; Jacskon Corner, 77; Caden Britton, 96; Dylan Bowerman, 82.

PERMIAN I (316): Zach Robinson, 76; Chase Williams, 72; Juan Elias, 84; Nick Pursley, 86; Jeff Gilsson, 84.

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (322): Jaden Cates, 81; Enrique Leyva, 77; Miguel Flores-Acton, 80; Kolby Montgomery, 83; Drew Peddy, 89.

MIDLAND CHRISTIAN (326): Richman Houston, 70; Ben Plemons, 84; Tucker Fleming, 84; Hunter Richardson, 88; Kade Burton, 94.

ANDREWS (331): Slater Colbath, 71; Joey Jepperson, 81; Zane Dulin, 92; Ryan Flores, 88; Dustin Hathcock, 97.

SEMINOLE (332): Jake Berry, 84; Cason Johnson, 78; Ethan Robledo, 86; Drew Vest, 94; Dylan Banman, 84.

MIDLAND LEE II (338): Eli Martinez, 72; Victor Reyes, 92; Ryan Evans, 91; Fred Poe, 83; Jack Elphick, 95.

EL PASO FRANKLIN (344): Christian Escobar, 81; Joseph Vargas, 93; Cesar Lozano, 88; Andres Hinojos, 93; Emiliano Hurtado 82.

PERMIAN II (345): Chris Solis, 83; Tyler McCullough, 86; Lucas Hagen, 88; Alan Martinez, 90; Ethan Sifuentez 88.

ABILENE HIGH (354): Jacob Wright, 77; Jack Flores, 91; Dylan Moncibais, 94; Griffin Camp, 92; Koller Lackey, 94.

MIDLAND HIGH (355): Alec Young, 80; Joe Lesnick, 86; Wyatt Hinojosa, 92; Marquis Martinez, 98; Austin Ornelas, 99.

LUBBOCK CORONADO (362): Donovan Garza, 84; Tristan Garcia, 84; Sydrae Armendarez 93; Aaron James, 100; Chris Trevino 124.

ODESSA HIGH I (370): Rudy Sanchez, 83; Cody Jackson, 88; Nate Marquez, 100; Sebastian Garcia, 99; Dillon Nabarrette, 103.

MONAHANS (388): Aden Montez, 78; Connor Hendricks, 90; Matt Madrid, 104; Jayden Cota, 116.

LUBBOCK MONTEREY (400): Hunter Davis, 80; Marcus Torres, 94; Braxton Stephenson, 125; Logan Dyer, 117; Josh Pharr, 109.

ODESSA HIGH II (438): Abel Chavez, 107; Blake Dickson, 114; Aiden Dixon, 107; Matthew Curd, 120; Noel Hinojos, 110.

Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 7:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Wolfforth Frenship sets the pace, Permian among others in mix at West Texas Classic By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Wolfforth Frenship boys golf coach Dan McDonald knew that he had a strong team coming in to Odessa. After the first round scores were posted, however, he admitted that the Tigers had entered rare territory.

Frenship came out and made a strong opening statement as the defending champions, shooting an 8-under-par 280 as a team Friday to lead the West Texas Classic at Odessa Country Club on the Links Course.

The Tigers were led by junior Logan Vargas, who fired a 3-under-par 69 to start things off. He leads by one stroke over teammates Brian Boles and Jayce Hargrove, who both shot 70 with two others. Three are tied two strokes back at 71, including Frenship’ William Kimberly and Slater Colbath of Andrews.

“This is my fourth year at Frenship and this is the lowest score that we’ve shot as a team since I’ve been here,” McDonald said.  They’re a very talented group. They work hard, are dedicated and a fun group to watch.”

The Tigers lead by 22 shots over second place Amarillo Tascosa (302) and by 24 over El Paso Coronado and Mansfield High, who are tied for third at 304. Midland Lee rounds out the top five at 305.

For Vargas, the opening round turned into one of those days were everything went well.

“I was hitting my driver really well and I feel like everything clicked with my game,” Vargas said. “My putting was really good as well.”

Vargas also noted that the biggest key for his round was consistency and fed off on how well his teammates were doing.

“I just stuck to my game and just tried to stay steady,” he said. “We like to compete to see who can shoot the lowest rounds out there and be the best.”

Frenship created some early distance ahead of the rest of the field. The leaderboard, however, still has a number of contenders trying to chase it down.

Permian got off to a solid start Friday, shooting a 316 and sit in sixth place overall. The Panthers were led by freshman Chase Williams, who shot an even-par 72. Andrews’ Slater Colbath is in the three-way tie for sixth after opening with a 71. Odessa High I sits in 18th place after opening with a 370. Rudy Sanchez shot 83 to lead the way for the Bronchos.

Williams said that he had a steady round, but his ability to save par around the greens was the difference.

“I was able to get up and down a lot today and made a lot of putts,” Williams said. “I finished with 12 putts on the front nine and 27 for the round.”

Williams made only two birdies on the day on Nos. 2 and 3 near the end of his round. He also managed to stay bogey-free through the first 14 holes.

“It really helped with my confidence,” he said. “After missing three straight greens at one point, it really helped me keep the momentum going.”

After a low-scoring opening round at Odessa Country Club, the tournament shifts to Ratliff Ranch Golf Links today. The final round gets underway with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The rest of the field will be trying to catch the Tigers, who will regroup and try to build on an impressive opening day.

“The biggest keys for us tomorrow would be to be consistent and not press,” McDonald said. “With us having a good round from the No. 4 and 5 golfers, it helps our top three relax a little bit. They know that they’ll have some scores to work with if they have to.

“We’re trying to be at our very best in March and April when district and regional come around and this is a good tournament to do that.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, October 18, 2019 7:00 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
66°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: WNW at 7mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 55°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 55°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 88°/Low 49°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]