HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Wolfforth Frenship sets the pace, Permian among others in mix at West Texas Classic

Wolfforth Frenship boys golf coach Dan McDonald knew that he had a strong team coming in to Odessa. After the first round scores were posted, however, he admitted that the Tigers had entered rare territory.

Frenship came out and made a strong opening statement as the defending champions, shooting an 8-under-par 280 as a team Friday to lead the West Texas Classic at Odessa Country Club on the Links Course.

The Tigers were led by junior Logan Vargas, who fired a 3-under-par 69 to start things off. He leads by one stroke over teammates Brian Boles and Jayce Hargrove, who both shot 70 with two others. Three are tied two strokes back at 71, including Frenship’ William Kimberly and Slater Colbath of Andrews.

“This is my fourth year at Frenship and this is the lowest score that we’ve shot as a team since I’ve been here,” McDonald said. They’re a very talented group. They work hard, are dedicated and a fun group to watch.”

The Tigers lead by 22 shots over second place Amarillo Tascosa (302) and by 24 over El Paso Coronado and Mansfield High, who are tied for third at 304. Midland Lee rounds out the top five at 305.

For Vargas, the opening round turned into one of those days were everything went well.

“I was hitting my driver really well and I feel like everything clicked with my game,” Vargas said. “My putting was really good as well.”

Vargas also noted that the biggest key for his round was consistency and fed off on how well his teammates were doing.

“I just stuck to my game and just tried to stay steady,” he said. “We like to compete to see who can shoot the lowest rounds out there and be the best.”

Frenship created some early distance ahead of the rest of the field. The leaderboard, however, still has a number of contenders trying to chase it down.

Permian got off to a solid start Friday, shooting a 316 and sit in sixth place overall. The Panthers were led by freshman Chase Williams, who shot an even-par 72. Andrews’ Slater Colbath is in the three-way tie for sixth after opening with a 71. Odessa High I sits in 18th place after opening with a 370. Rudy Sanchez shot 83 to lead the way for the Bronchos.

Williams said that he had a steady round, but his ability to save par around the greens was the difference.

“I was able to get up and down a lot today and made a lot of putts,” Williams said. “I finished with 12 putts on the front nine and 27 for the round.”

Williams made only two birdies on the day on Nos. 2 and 3 near the end of his round. He also managed to stay bogey-free through the first 14 holes.

“It really helped with my confidence,” he said. “After missing three straight greens at one point, it really helped me keep the momentum going.”

After a low-scoring opening round at Odessa Country Club, the tournament shifts to Ratliff Ranch Golf Links today. The final round gets underway with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The rest of the field will be trying to catch the Tigers, who will regroup and try to build on an impressive opening day.

“The biggest keys for us tomorrow would be to be consistent and not press,” McDonald said. “With us having a good round from the No. 4 and 5 golfers, it helps our top three relax a little bit. They know that they’ll have some scores to work with if they have to.

“We’re trying to be at our very best in March and April when district and regional come around and this is a good tournament to do that.”

