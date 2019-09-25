HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High Notebook for Sept. 24

The Odessa High football team has endured plenty of growing pains each of the last two weeks. The struggles from the Lubbock Coronado game on Sept. 12 carried over to El Paso last Thursday against El Paso Montwood in a 51-14 defeat to the Rams.

Head coach Danny Servance understands that this stretch has not been easy, but also believes that his team can take away a lot from those situations.

“I think you have to go through those tough situations in order to become a better football team,” Servance said. “I always tell our guys that there are lessons to be learned in both wins and losses.

“We’ve learned a lot these last two weeks about the things that we’re going have to get better at.”

Among the areas of improvement Servance wants to see from his team is consistency. The Bronchos fell behind 28-0 to Montwood in the first half, but answered with a touchdown near the end of the half.

The Bronchos had two more chances—one at the end of the half and the opening drive of the second half—to cut into the deficit and change the game. Those drives turned up empty with a missed field goal and an interception return for a touchdown.

“We talked to our kids about trying to be consistent throughout the game and not letting your emotions determine how you play,” Servance said. “You play with everything with have and our guys see that now.”

Odessa High has one more chance to get things tuned up before the start of District 2-6A play against Harlingen South at 11 a.m. Saturday back at Ratliff Stadium. The Bronchos will get a little extra time to prepare for the Hawks, and Servance says he plans to make the most of the situation.

“I think it benefits us,” he said. “We’re banged up a little bit, so it gives us extra time to get some guys healed and for more preparation. We’ve had short weeks the last two weeks and we’re going to try and use that extra day to our advantage.”

Add in the fact that it’s homecoming week and the first home game since Week 2, Servance hopes that can give his team an extra spark.

“We’re very excited to be playing at home and not playing on Thursday,” he said. “That’s been tough the last couple of weeks and we’re just looking forward to being in front of our home crowd.”

>> FIRST PICK: Odessa High defensive back Jayden Carrillo picked off Montwood quarterback Sebastian Galvan for his first career interception. It also marked the first interception of the season for the Bronchos. The Odessa High defense intercepted nine passes last season.

>> WEST TEXAS VS. THE RGV: Five 2-6A teams are facing off against teams from District 32-6A for the second straight year. District 2-6A finished 4-1 in last year’s set of matchups with Odessa High, Permian, Midland High and Midland Lee all winning their respective games. Brownsville Hanna defeated Amarillo Tascosa as the lone 32-6A victory.

The matchups this year: Los Fresnos at Permian, San Benito at Midland Lee, Midland High at Harlingen High, Amarillo Tascosa vs. Brownsville Hanna at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium, Abilene.

>> KNOW YOUR OPPONENT: Harlingen South (2-2) enters Saturday’s matchup looking to bounce back after falling 41-35 in overtime to Weslaco at home Friday night. The Hawks trailed 28-7 at one point in the second half before rallying back to make the game close.

Servance sees a tough challenge going up against the Hawks who have to make the 600-plus mile trip up to Ratliff Stadium.

“They’re a lot like Montwood and us offensively,” Servance said. “They move the ball really well. Their receiver, 88 (Brady Bennett), is their main guy and did a great job against us last year and we’re going to have to do a good job containing him.

“Their scheme hasn’t changed on offense or defense, but the personnel have. They’re really well coached and we’re going to have to play our best game.”

Odessa High defeated Harlingen South 44-17 in last season’s matchup in Harlingen.

>> SUBVARSITY RESULTS: JV White 16, Permian White 0; Permian JV Black 48, JV Red 8; Permian Freshman Black 46, Freshman Red 0; Permian Freshman White 38, Odessa High Freshman White 0.

>> UP NEXT: JV White and JV Red at Midland Lee, 5 and 7 p.m., Thursday, Dodson Memorial Stadium, Midland; Freshmen White and Freshmen Red, 5 and 7 p.m., Thursday, Ratliff Stadium.

