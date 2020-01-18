  • January 18, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolfforth Frenship pulls away from Odessa High

Wolfforth Frenship 89, Odessa High 62

ODESSA HIGH (10-14 Overall, 0-1 District 2-6A)

Caleb Ramirez 2 0-0 6, Coco Rose 3 1-2 9, Jaylen McCowan 0 0-0 0, Terrence Goodley 0 0-0 0, L.J. Willis 2 1-1 5, Christian Tijerina 7 2-5 16, Ayden Blair 1 0-0 3, Perry Gonzales 0 0-0 0, Efrain Orona 1 1-1 3, Chris Blair 8 2-4 20. Totals 24 7-13 62.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (20-4, 1-0)

Bryce Granado 5 0-0 1, Devin Hartfield 4 2-3 10, Jeb Smallwood 1 2-2 5, Lincoln Parrott 2 0-0 6, Klein Coker 1 0-0 2, Donovan Smith 3 4-4 10, Jastyn Garrett 3 0-0 9, Jordan Palmer 8 3-3 19, Noble Robertson 3 0-0 6, Tracy Godfrey 3 1-2 7, Solomon Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Drew Turnbow 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 12-14 89.

Odessa High........... 12.. 14   11   25   —    62

W. Frenship............ 17.. 26   22   24   —    89

3-Point goals — Odessa High 7 (C. Blair 2, Ramirez 2, Rose 2, A. Blair 1), Wolfforth Frenship 7 (Garrett 3, Parrott 2, Granado 1, Samllwood 1). Total fouls — Odesssa High 14, Wolfforth Frenship 15. Fouled out — Odessa High: Gonzales. Technical fouls — None

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 11:39 pm

WOLFFORTH The Odessa High boys basketball team hung tough early, but couldn’t stay close as the Bronchos fell 89-62 Friday to Wolfforth Frenship in the District 2-6A opener at the Tiger Pit.

Odessa High (10-14 overall, 0-1 District 2-6A) only trailed 16-12 after the opening quarter, but the Bronchos were outscored 26-14 in the second quarter and did not recover.

Chris Blair and Christian Tijerina led the way for the Bronchos with 20 and 16 points, respectively.

Frenship (20-4, 1-0) had four scorers in double figures, led by 19 points from Jordan Palmer. Bryce Granado had 11 while Devin Hartfield and Donovan Smith each had 10 points for the Tigers.

