BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolfforth Frenship pulls away from Odessa High

The Odessa High boys basketball team hung tough early, but couldn’t stay close as the Bronchos fell 89-62 Friday to Wolfforth Frenship in the District 2-6A opener at the Tiger Pit.

Odessa High (10-14 overall, 0-1 District 2-6A) only trailed 16-12 after the opening quarter, but the Bronchos were outscored 26-14 in the second quarter and did not recover.

Chris Blair and Christian Tijerina led the way for the Bronchos with 20 and 16 points, respectively.

Frenship (20-4, 1-0) had four scorers in double figures, led by 19 points from Jordan Palmer. Bryce Granado had 11 while Devin Hartfield and Donovan Smith each had 10 points for the Tigers.