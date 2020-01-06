HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian's Thomas reflects back on reaching 500 career wins

For Tim Thomas, victories mean a lot to him.

What’s been more important, though, has been coaching players to be better and building relationships over the years.

That has followed him throughout his career, even after reaching his 500th career victory.

The Permian boys basketball coach reached that milestone which came fittingly in the team’s 51-48 win over Midland Christian in the Caprock Tournament on Dec. 28 at Lubbock Christian University.

“I appreciate the accomplishment,” Thomas said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. That’s all fine. I don’t keep up with that stuff.

“But for me, as nice as it’s been to be doing this for a long time and have good players, the important thing has seen the kids graduate and go on to be successful in life. When they call you five or 10 years after graduating and stay in touch, that’s great. It’s about the relationships and that’s more important than wins.”

Thomas, in his fifth year at Permian, has been coaching basketball for 26 years and didn’t realize how close he was to reaching 500 wins until it was brought to his attention back in October before the season started.

He wouldn’t remember it again until after the Panthers won the Caprock tournament.

“We played a scrimmage in Wichita Falls in October and they wanted to know the coaches’ overall record and that’s when we found out that I was close,” Thomas said. “I totally forgot about it after that and then it caught me off guard at the Caprock tournament.”

As if winning the tournament and reaching 500 wins on the same day wasn’t enough, the Panthers’ win marked the third consecutive year of winning the event.

“Well, it was a big day for us,” Thomas said. “Our goal was to go up there and defend and play well. I thought we did that at the Caprock Tournament and we were able to get the three-peat. It’s tough to do. It’s tough to win it three years in a row but the guys were focused and played really well and played really good team basketball.

But Thomas has made it clear to his players that this season is all about them.

“I’m just really happy for the kids and I told them that this is their team. There’ll never be another 2019-20 team. I’ll have other teams to coach in the future but I told the guys that this is their team right now.”

His players have been excited to be a part of his milestone moment.

“It felt good to see him get it,” senior Keyonta Johonson said. “It was a great achievement for our coach. We’re just happy to be able to share in that experience.”

Johnson and his teammates have learned a lot from Thomas.

“He’s taught us how to become better men,” Johnson said. “He’s taught us responsibility and to stay on top of things.”

Senior Jase Taylor echoed those thoughts.

“He’s always going to push us to be better,” Taylor said. “It was exciting to see our work pay off and to keep working hard and it was great to see coach get his 500th win.”

Since starting his coaching career, there has been a big difference in coaching basketball with technology and social media playing a factor.

“One of the biggest changes is having the kids play good team basketball,” Thomas said. “We live in such a “look at me” society with social media and to get groups to come together as a team and be there for each other, that’s difficult in this day and time.

“Kids spend a lot of time on social media and video games than spending time outside and playing basketball outside so I would say the biggest change is the impact that social media and technology have played.”

He’s also noticed the change in the game’s speed over the last 26 years.

“I would say that the game has changed as well,” Thomas said. “If you watch TV, you’ll notice that they run faster. In the NBA, they want to play with pace now.

“Get down the court quicker and play defense. They want to play with a faster pace and run the floor more. I think the game has changed that way quite a bit.”

As Thomas reflects on his accomplishment and looks toward the future, he says the biggest thing he’s learned as a coach over the year’s is how to have a positive impact in a player’s life.

“I think a coach can impact a kid’s life probably more than any other educational component,” he said. “That’s the special thing about a coach who tries to do it the right way and if you can do that, you can really influence a kid’s life in a positive way.

“That’s true now and it was true years ago. I’ve learned that kids all want the same thing. They want structure even though they might try to resist it but when they do have structure, they excel. I think it shows that with hard work and being a good person, those things will make you become a successful person.”

