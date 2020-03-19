HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: UIL extends suspension of activities

AUSTIN The University Interscholastic League announced Thursday that it is extending its suspension of all UIL-sanctioned activities due to the coronavirus outbreak in Texas.

All contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts will remain suspended until further notice.

At this time, the earliest games and contests may resume is May 4, the league announced in a new release. Before the resumption of activities, the UIL will allow member schools a reasonable acclimatization period to conduct rehearsals and practices. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.

“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a statement issued by the league. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”

The UIL will continue to provide updates and is reassessing the situation daily. For updates, check the UIL website and social media accounts.