BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High pulls away from Amarillo Caprock

A balanced scoring attack and a strong defensive effort were the keys Monday as the Odessa High boys basketball team defeated Amarillo Caprock 51-34 the Caprock Activity Center.

Chris Blair led the way for the Bronchos (3-1) with 12 points, including 10 in the second half. L.J. Willis and Efrain Orona also finished in double figures with 11 points each and Christian Tijerina added nine.

Odessa High was able to pull away in the second half by holding the Longhorns to just 10 points after halftime.

The Bronchos face a quick turnaround with a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday against San Angelo Central at the OHS Fieldhouse.