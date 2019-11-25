OHS logo
- Odessa High 51, Amarillo Caprock 34
ODESSA HIGH (3-1)
Justin Ortiz 2 1-2 6, J McCowen 1 0-0 2, LJ Wills 4 3-3 11. Christian Tijerina 4 1-3 9, Efrain Orona 5 0-1 11, Chris Blair 5 2-2 12. Totals 20 9-14 51.
AMARILLO CAPROCK (0-2)
J Chavez 2 0-0 4, N Edimo 5 2-2 12, C Barnes 0 1-2 1, J Elizardo 2 0-0 6, M Barrientos 1 1-2 3, K Hill 3 0-0 6, J Graham 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-6 34.
Odessa High........... 15.. 13 14 9 — 51
Amarillo Caprock.... 14.. 10 6 4 — 34
3-Point goals — Odessa High 2 (Ortiz 1, Orona 1), Amarillo Caprock 2 (Elizardo 2). Total fouls — Odessa High 16, Amarillo Caprock 16. Fouled out — Amarillo Caprock: Elizardo. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 11:08 pm
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High pulls away from Amarillo Caprock
AMARILLO A balanced scoring attack and a strong defensive effort were the keys Monday as the Odessa High boys basketball team defeated Amarillo Caprock 51-34 the Caprock Activity Center.
Chris Blair led the way for the Bronchos (3-1) with 12 points, including 10 in the second half. L.J. Willis and Efrain Orona also finished in double figures with 11 points each and Christian Tijerina added nine.
Odessa High was able to pull away in the second half by holding the Longhorns to just 10 points after halftime.
The Bronchos face a quick turnaround with a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday against San Angelo Central at the OHS Fieldhouse.
