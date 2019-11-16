GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High takes control early in win over Big Spring

Odessa High girls basketball head coach Marcus Chapa has placed an emphasis on playing with great effort and toughness early in the season.

In the Lady Bronchos first home game of the season, he got the result he wanted.

Odessa High used a swarming defense to get ahead early and did not look back, defeating the Lady Steers 58-33 Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

“I think our kids are starting to believe and buy in to what we’re preaching every day and that is to be selfless,” Chapa said. “If we’re going to be a dynamic team with energy, then it starts on the defensive end. We’re just trying to take it one game at a time.”

The start of the game was highlighted with a frantic pace, defensively, as both teams had trouble controlling the ball early.

The stabilizing force for Odessa High (2-0) came from freshman forward Deoshanay Henderson, who scored 11 of the Lady Bronchos’ 13 first-quarter points.

Henderson finished with a game-high 23 points.

“We all played really well together as a team tonight,” Henderson said. “It was a good game for all of us both offensively and defensively.”

The only points for Big Spring (0-3) in the first eight minutes came off a three-point play by Daniah Wrighter midway through the first quarter, snapping a 5-0 opening run by Henderson.

Odessa High finished the first quarter with an 8-0 run and continued that momentum in the second quarter with a 13-0 run started by a pair of baskets by Amber Escontrias. Escontrias, along with Nesha Stephens, finished with 11 points, and helped the Lady Bronchos build a 26-3 lead.

Despite the early struggles, Big Spring got things clicking midway through the second quarter with a 12-3 run of its own. Baylor Trevino finished as the leading scorer for Big Spring with 10 points.

Late baskets from Henderson and Kaziyah Hicks, however, gave the Lady Bronchos some momentum to end the half up 33-15.

“We have a young team and we have a lot of things to learn,” Big Spring head coach Krystle Jim said. “Getting that experience against teams like Odessa High that play with all-out effort is going to help us moving forward.”

The Lady Steers cut the deficit down to 13 with five quick points to start the second half. A quick 3-pointer from Hicks, however, prevented Big Spring from getting any closer for the rest of the game. The outside shot sparked an 11-2 run before the Lady Steers closed the quarter with six straight points.

Odessa High asserted control over the final eight minutes and held Big Spring to just two field goals in the quarter and closed on a 10-1 run. It was a more comfortable finish after having to rally past Greenwood in the season opener last week.

“We were grateful to be in that situation where we could manage the game,” Chapa said. “It’s a good win for us and we’ll move forward to El Paso Montwood next Tuesday.”

