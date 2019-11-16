  • November 16, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High takes control early in win over Big Spring - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High takes control early in win over Big Spring

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa High 58, Big Spring 33

BIG SPRING (0-3)

Mackenzie Rodriques 1 2-3 5, Elaina Arrendono 0 0-0 0, Baylor Trevino 4 0-0 10, Madison Kuykendall 2 0-0 4, Alexandria Enriquez 1 1-1 3, Ryen Terrazias 1 0-0 2, Tristan Smith 0 0-0 0, Jalen Sykes 2 1-2  5, Sherlyn Ortega 0 0-0 0, Daniah Wrighter 1 2-3 4. Totals 12 6-9 33.

ODESSA HIGH (2-0)

Elena Brito 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 4 1-2 11, Rosemary Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Amber Escontrias 4 2-2 11, Neveah Carrasco 0 0-0 0, Melina Escogido 0 0-0 0, Deoshanay Henderson 9 5-8 23, Kabrina Sanchez 0 0-1 0, Kaziyah Hicks 2 2-2 7, Roxana Jimenez 2 1-2 6.. Totals 21 11-17 58.

Big Spring................. 3.. 12   13     5   —    33

Odessa High........... 13.. 20   11   14   —    58

3-Point goals — Big Spring 3 (Trevino 2, Rodriguez 1), Odessa High 5 (Stephens 2, Escontrias 1, Hicks 1, Jimenez 1. Total fouls — Big Spring 18, Odessa High 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. JV — Odessa High 44, Big Spring 34.

Related Galleries

icon-collection OHS vs Big Spring girls basketball
 MARK ROGERS | ODESSA AMERICAN
OHS vs Big Spring girls basketball

Posted: Saturday, November 16, 2019 12:17 am

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High takes control early in win over Big Spring By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Odessa High girls basketball head coach Marcus Chapa has placed an emphasis on playing with great effort and toughness early in the season.

In the Lady Bronchos first home game of the season, he got the result he wanted.

Odessa High used a swarming defense to get ahead early and did not look back, defeating the Lady Steers 58-33 Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

 “I think our kids are starting to believe and buy in to what we’re preaching every day and that is to be selfless,” Chapa said. “If we’re going to be a dynamic team with energy, then it starts on the defensive end. We’re just trying to take it one game at a time.”

The start of the game was highlighted with a frantic pace, defensively, as both teams had trouble controlling the ball early.

The stabilizing force for Odessa High (2-0) came from freshman forward Deoshanay Henderson, who scored 11 of the Lady Bronchos’ 13 first-quarter points.

Henderson finished with a game-high 23 points.

“We all played really well together as a team tonight,” Henderson said. “It was a good game for all of us both offensively and defensively.”

The only points for Big Spring (0-3) in the first eight minutes came off a three-point play by Daniah Wrighter midway through the first quarter, snapping a 5-0 opening run by Henderson.

Odessa High finished the first quarter with an 8-0 run and continued that momentum in the second quarter with a 13-0 run started by a pair of baskets by Amber Escontrias. Escontrias, along with Nesha Stephens, finished with 11 points, and helped the Lady Bronchos build a 26-3 lead.  

Despite the early struggles, Big Spring got things clicking midway through the second quarter with a 12-3 run of its own. Baylor Trevino finished as the leading scorer for Big Spring with 10 points.

Late baskets from Henderson and Kaziyah Hicks, however, gave the Lady Bronchos some momentum to end the half up 33-15.  

“We have a young team and we have a lot of things to learn,” Big Spring head coach Krystle Jim said. “Getting that experience against teams like Odessa High that play with all-out effort is going to help us moving forward.”

The Lady Steers cut the deficit down to 13 with five quick points to start the second half. A quick 3-pointer from Hicks, however, prevented Big Spring from getting any closer for the rest of the game. The outside shot sparked an 11-2 run before the Lady Steers closed the quarter with six straight points.

Odessa High asserted control over the final eight minutes and held Big Spring to just two field goals in the quarter and closed on a 10-1 run. It was a more comfortable finish after having to rally past Greenwood in the season opener last week.

“We were grateful to be in that situation where we could manage the game,” Chapa said. “It’s a good win for us and we’ll move forward to El Paso Montwood next Tuesday.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Saturday, November 16, 2019 12:17 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 38°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 42°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 64°/Low 40°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]