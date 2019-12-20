OHS logo
- Odessa High 79, San Angelo Lake View 51
-
ODESSA HIGH (6-11)
Justin Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Caleb Ramirez 5 0-0 12, Coco Rose 7 2-3 18, J. McCowan 0 0-0 0, Mike Huerta 2 0-0 6, Justin Hernandez 0 0-0 0, LJ Willis 6 1-2 13, Christian Tijerina 5 0-0 10, Ayden Blair 4 0-0 8, Perry Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Efrain Orona 2 1-4 6, Chris Blair 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 4-9 79.
SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW
Tyler Woods 1 3-5 5, Ryan Matthew Harris 1 0-0 2, Santos Rangel 5 1-2 11, Ricardo Juarez 0 0-0 0, Nathanyiel Govea 4 1-2 9, Erick Torres 2 0-2 4, Johnny Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Jesse Greer 4 3-4 11, Ryan Avalos 2 5-5 9, Ethan Sanchez 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-20 51.
Odessa High........... 21.. 22 22 14 — 79
SA Lake View........... 18.. 10 15 8 — 51
3-Point goals — Odessa High 7 (Ramirez 2, Rose 2, Huerta 2, Orona 1), San Angelo Lake View 0. Total fouls — Odessa High 13, San Angelo Lake View 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Odessa High: Ortiz. JV — Odessa High 66, San Angelo Lake View 44
Posted: Friday, December 20, 2019 7:47 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High wins big over San Angelo Lake View
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
SAN ANGELO The Odessa High boys basketball team took care of business in its last game before Christmas, defeating San Angelo Lake View 79-51 Friday at Lake View.
Coco Rose had a game-high 18 points to lead the Bronchos (6-1)) and was one of four Odessa High players in double figures. L.J. Willis added 13 points while Caleb Ramirez and Christian Tijerina had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Jesse Greer and Santos Rangel each had 11 points to lead the Chiefs.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Boys,
Teams,
Odessa High,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Boys,
Teams,
Odessa High
on
Friday, December 20, 2019 7:47 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa High Basketball,
Basketball,
Odessa High,
Bronchos,
San Angelo Lake View,
Ohs