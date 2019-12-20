  • December 20, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High wins big over San Angelo Lake View

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High wins big over San Angelo Lake View

Odessa High 79, San Angelo Lake View 51

ODESSA HIGH (6-11)

Justin Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Caleb Ramirez 5 0-0 12, Coco Rose 7 2-3 18, J. McCowan 0 0-0 0, Mike Huerta 2 0-0 6, Justin Hernandez 0 0-0 0, LJ Willis 6 1-2 13, Christian Tijerina 5 0-0 10, Ayden Blair 4 0-0 8, Perry Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Efrain Orona 2 1-4 6, Chris Blair 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 4-9 79.

SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW

Tyler Woods 1 3-5 5, Ryan Matthew Harris 1 0-0 2, Santos Rangel 5 1-2 11, Ricardo Juarez 0 0-0 0, Nathanyiel Govea 4 1-2 9, Erick Torres 2 0-2 4, Johnny Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Jesse Greer 4 3-4 11, Ryan Avalos 2 5-5 9, Ethan Sanchez 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-20 51.

Odessa High........... 21.. 22   22   14   —    79

SA Lake View........... 18.. 10   15     8   —    51

3-Point goals — Odessa High 7 (Ramirez 2, Rose 2, Huerta 2, Orona 1), San Angelo Lake View 0. Total fouls — Odessa High 13, San Angelo Lake View 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Odessa High: Ortiz. JV — Odessa High 66, San Angelo Lake View 44

SAN ANGELO The Odessa High boys basketball team took care of business in its last game before Christmas, defeating San Angelo Lake View 79-51 Friday at Lake View.

Coco Rose had a game-high 18 points to lead the Bronchos (6-1)) and was one of four Odessa High players in double figures. L.J. Willis added 13 points while Caleb Ramirez and Christian Tijerina had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Jesse Greer and Santos Rangel each had 11 points to lead the Chiefs.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

