  • January 30, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Odessa High hosts district qualifying meet

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:12 pm

The Odessa High and Permian gymnastics teams return to action in the compulsory district qualifying meet starting at 5 p.m. Friday at Odessa High School.

It is the first of four district qualifiers over the next month with the second meet coming up Feb. 8 at Permian.

This is also the first meet since the Harold Green and Martha Mitchell Invitational three weeks ago. The Odessa High and Permian boys finished second and third place, respectively in that meet while the Lady Panthers finished fourth and the Lady Bronchos just behind in fifth place.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

