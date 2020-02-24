HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High hosts San Angelo Central in home opener

The Odessa High softball team returns to the field as the Lady Bronchos host San Angelo Central at 6:30 p.m. today at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

It is the first home game of the season for Odessa High (5-0 overall), which is coming off an unbeaten weekend at the First Pitch Classic in Lubbock.

The Lady Bronchos will also stay in the Permian Basin this weekend with the Tournament of Champions starting Thursday in Midland.