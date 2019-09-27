OHS logo
Midland High def. Odessa High
25-19, 25-16, 25-17
At OHS Fieldhouse, Friday
Kills — Odessa High: Gabrielle Jaquez 1, Brianna McClure 11, Bryanna Ordaz 2, Julisha Terry 1, Paige Byford 3, Kheeauna Lide 2, Alexis Luna 2.
Blocks — Odessa High: Alexis Luna 1, Paige Byford 0.5, Bryanna Ordaz 0.5.
Assists — Odessa High: Gabrielle Jaquez 1, Brianna McClure 8, Julisha Terry 1, Kaia Minjarez 11.
Digs — Odessa High: None provided.
Aces — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 1, Alexis Luna 2, Kaia Minjarez 1.
Records
Midland High 16-14, 2-0 in District 2-6A; Odessa High 12-16 (0-2).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland High
The Odessa High volleyball team had a tough night out Friday as the Lady Bronchos were swept by Midland High 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 at the OHS Fieldhouse in their District 2-6A home opener.
Brianna McClure led Odessa High (12-16 overall, 0-2 District 2-6A) with 11 kills, eight assists and ace on the night, while Kaia Minjarez finished with a team-high 11 assists and an ace.
The Lady Bulldogs (16-14, 2-0) host Wolfforth Frenship at 6 p.m. Tuesday while, Odessa High hosts Midland Lee at 6 p.m. Tuesday back at the OHS Fieldhouse.
