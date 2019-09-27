  • September 27, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland High

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland High

Box Score

Midland High def. Odessa High

25-19, 25-16, 25-17

At OHS Fieldhouse, Friday

Kills — Odessa High: Gabrielle Jaquez 1, Brianna McClure 11, Bryanna Ordaz 2, Julisha Terry 1, Paige Byford 3, Kheeauna Lide 2, Alexis Luna 2.

Blocks — Odessa High: Alexis Luna 1, Paige Byford 0.5, Bryanna Ordaz 0.5.

Assists — Odessa High: Gabrielle Jaquez 1, Brianna McClure 8, Julisha Terry 1, Kaia Minjarez 11.

Digs — Odessa High: None provided.

Aces — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 1, Alexis Luna 2, Kaia Minjarez 1.

Records

Midland High 16-14, 2-0 in District 2-6A; Odessa High 12-16 (0-2).

Posted: Friday, September 27, 2019 9:35 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland High

The Odessa High volleyball team had a tough night out Friday as the Lady Bronchos were swept by Midland High 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 at the OHS Fieldhouse in their District 2-6A home opener.

Brianna McClure led Odessa High (12-16 overall, 0-2 District 2-6A) with 11 kills, eight assists and ace on the night, while Kaia Minjarez finished with a team-high 11 assists and an ace.

The Lady Bulldogs (16-14, 2-0) host Wolfforth Frenship at 6 p.m. Tuesday while, Odessa High hosts Midland Lee at 6 p.m. Tuesday back at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

