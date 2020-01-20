HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High ready to renew rivalry

The crosstown rivalry between Permian and Odessa High adds another chapter on the hardwood and the matchups come at a pivotal moment for both the boys and girls basketball teams.

The teams meet Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse, with the girls starting at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30.

The girls are approaching the halfway point of district play and Permian girls coach Macee Lane emphasized just how important the game is, rivalry aside. The Lady Panthers (7-18 overall, 1-2 District 2-6A) look to bounce back after Friday’s loss to Midland Lee.

“There’s always a lot of nerves and everyone wants to win that crosstown rivalry,” Lane said. “We have to be mentally prepared and get off to a quick start. We don’t have time to be down big early to Odessa High like the last couple of district games.”

Odessa High girls coach Marcus Chapa is getting his first taste of the rivalry Tuesday and like Lane, he’s trying to get his team back on track.

The early part of the district schedule has not been easy for the Lady Bronchos (12-13, 0-3), who started district play with losses to Midland High, Amarillo Tascosa and Wolfforth Frenship.

Chapa knows, however, that a win against Permian can provide a jump start.

“The cards are dealt a certain way and we just have to stay the course,” he said. “We’ve had some tough games so far but we get a chance to start over and work our way back to get back into the postseason picture.”

Last year’s meetings showed that home-court advantage was not much of a factor as the road team won each time. It’s a new year and a fresh slate and neither coach is too concerned much with that but both noted that execution needs to be better if they want to walk away with a win.

For Permian, it’s about working the ball inside-out to get back into an offensive rhythm.

“One thing we have to focus on is to find a way of getting our offense going,” Lane said. “Odessa High is tough because they play hard all four quarters.

“Daysia (Christian) wasn’t able to do much offensively in the first half Friday and if we can get her going, that opens up a lot of options for other players.”

Chapa’s emphasis was on taking care of the ball and staying level-headed in key spots.

“It’s going to come down to who plays better situational basketball,” he said. “I feel like we match up well with our first five versus theirs. We just have to manage the clock, take quality shots and not turn the ball over as much.”

Like his colleague, Odessa High boys basketball coach Neal Welch also is getting his first chance to coach in the rivalry. He says it didn’t take him long to understand the hype and energy surrounding the game when he first arrived in town.

He also wants to see better execution from his group of Bronchos (10-14, 0-1), who lost their District 2-6A opener against Wolfforth Frenship on Friday.

“I was impressed how we started but we kind of fell apart in the second quarter because we just turned the ball over too much,” he said. “We finished with 37 for the game and we know we won’t win doing that.”

That’s especially true against a Permian squad that has won 15 games in a row and has not lost since November. In order to stay with the Panthers (19-2, 1-0), Welch said that his team will have to play its cleanest game of the season.

“Permian plays extremely hard on defense and that turns into offense for them,” he said. “We have to do a good job of taking care of the ball. We also have to match their energy and effort because they are a well-coached team.”

Permian boys coach Tim Thomas has been pleased with the progress his team has made and it showed with an emphatic district-opening win against Midland Lee.

“You always want to be going up on an incline,” said Thomas after Friday’s win. “You don’t want to be having peaks and valleys. We want to be always growing steadily.”

Permian’s role players will have that chance for the foreseeable future with senior forward Nakavieon White out of the lineup. Guards Shy Stephens-Deary and Keyonta Johnson took the spotlight in the victory over the Rebels but Thomas knows that the effort has to come from everyone.

“It’s not that you have to force yourself to do more but you just have to step up your game and find ways to contribute,” he said. “You have to do it in a positive way within the team and in the context of what we’re doing. We’ve been doing that so far and I want us to keep that up.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas