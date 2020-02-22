OHS logo
- Odessa High 17, Plainview 1 (5)
Plainview....... 000 10 — 1 1 7
Odessa..... 2(10)3 2x — 17 13 0
Esmerelda Lucio, Sammy Briones (2) and Shatzy Munoz. Meghan Gattis, Sierra Camacho (4) and Abe Molina. W — Gattis. L — Lucio. 2B — Odessa High: Camacho, Gattis, Noeli Suarez, Lisbeth Dominguez, Emily Salgado. HR — Odessa High: Camacho, Salgado, Abigale Rayos, Ebany Valdez.
- Odessa High 8, Amarillo High 5
Odessa.......... 022 13 — 8 12 2
Amarillo......... 220 10 — 5 8 3
Sierra Camacho and J. Cruz. Jentry Edwards, Bailey Johnson (5) and Ryleigh Robertson. W — Camacho. L — Johnson. 2B — Odessa High: Sierra Camacho 2, Christabelle Aguirre, Shelby Navarette, Amarillo High: Edwards. 3B — Amarillo High: Maddie Davidson. HR — Odessa High: Abigale Rayos, Christabelle Aguirre.
Records — Odessa High 3-0, Amarillo High 1-1.
Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 11:39 pm
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High takes two games in Lubbock
LUBBOCK The Odessa High softball team generated plenty of offense Friday as the Lady Bronchos dominated Plainview 17-1 on the second day of the Lubbock ISD First Pitch Classic.
Odessa High then defeated Amarillo High 8-5 at Monterey High School.
Meghan Gattis pitched three innings for Odessa High (2-0) and struck out four. She also finished 3 for 4 with a double with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sierra Camacho pitched the final two innings and finished 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and a home run. Abigale Rayos, Ebany Valdez and Emily Salgado all hit home runs for the Lady Bronchos.
Camacho also earned the win in the circle over the Sandies in the second game. She pitched five innings, allowing five runs but striking out seven.
She also finished 2 for 3 from the plate with two doubles and two RBIs.
Rayos also came up with a big hit of her own in the top of the fifth inning against Amarillo, hitting a three-run home run to provide the winning margin.
