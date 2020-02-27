HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lady Bronchos take two games in Midland

The Odessa High softball team continued its hot start to the season by sweeping a pair of games to start the West Texas Classic Thursday at the Freddie Ezell Softball Complex.

The Lady Bronchos (8-0 overall) defeated Lubbock Estacado 15-0 in the first game before defeating Canyon Randall 7-3 in Game 2.

Jenna Spencer struck out eight batters in three innings of work in the first game before going 2 for 3 with two hits and a pair of RBIs in the second game. Christabelle Aguirre delivered with a pair of home runs as well for Odessa High.

The Lady Bronchos continue tournament play with two more games Friday starting at 3 p.m. against Amarillo High followed by a 5 p.m. game against Andrews.