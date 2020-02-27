  • February 27, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lady Bronchos take two games in Midland

Odessa High 15, Lubbock Estacado 0

Estacado....... 000    —     0     0     6

Odessa..... (12)12    —   15   12     0

Abigail Rodriguez and Desiree Ledezma. Jenna Spencer and Joley Cruz. W — Spencer.  L — Rodriguez. 2B — Odessa High: Amree Castro, Shelby Navarrete.  HR — Odessa High: Christabelle Aguirre.

Records — Lubbock Estacado 0-3, Odessa High 7-0.

Odessa High 7, Canyon Randall 3

Randall.......... 300  000   —     3     1      5

Odessa.......... 310  021   —     7   10      2

Caya Lucero, Hunter Montes (6) and Megan Ayala. Meghan Gattis, Sierra Camacho (2) and Abegail Molina. W — Camacho. L — Lucero. HR — Canyon Randall: Lucero. Odessa High: Christabelle Aguirre.

Records — Canyon Randall 2-5, Odessa High 8-0.

MIDLAND The Odessa High softball team continued its hot start to the season by sweeping a pair of games to start the West Texas Classic Thursday at the Freddie Ezell Softball Complex.

The Lady Bronchos (8-0 overall) defeated Lubbock Estacado 15-0 in the first game before defeating Canyon Randall 7-3 in Game 2.

Jenna Spencer struck out eight batters in three innings of work in the first game before going 2 for 3 with two hits and a pair of RBIs in the second game. Christabelle Aguirre delivered with a pair of home runs as well for Odessa High.

The Lady Bronchos continue tournament play with two more games Friday starting at 3 p.m. against Amarillo High followed by a 5 p.m. game against Andrews.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

