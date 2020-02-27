OHS logo
- Odessa High 15, Lubbock Estacado 0
Estacado....... 000 — 0 0 6
Odessa..... (12)12 — 15 12 0
Abigail Rodriguez and Desiree Ledezma. Jenna Spencer and Joley Cruz. W — Spencer. L — Rodriguez. 2B — Odessa High: Amree Castro, Shelby Navarrete. HR — Odessa High: Christabelle Aguirre.
Records — Lubbock Estacado 0-3, Odessa High 7-0.
- Odessa High 7, Canyon Randall 3
Randall.......... 300 000 — 3 1 5
Odessa.......... 310 021 — 7 10 2
Caya Lucero, Hunter Montes (6) and Megan Ayala. Meghan Gattis, Sierra Camacho (2) and Abegail Molina. W — Camacho. L — Lucero. HR — Canyon Randall: Lucero. Odessa High: Christabelle Aguirre.
Records — Canyon Randall 2-5, Odessa High 8-0.
Posted: Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:00 pm
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lady Bronchos take two games in Midland
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
MIDLAND The Odessa High softball team continued its hot start to the season by sweeping a pair of games to start the West Texas Classic Thursday at the Freddie Ezell Softball Complex.
The Lady Bronchos (8-0 overall) defeated Lubbock Estacado 15-0 in the first game before defeating Canyon Randall 7-3 in Game 2.
Jenna Spencer struck out eight batters in three innings of work in the first game before going 2 for 3 with two hits and a pair of RBIs in the second game. Christabelle Aguirre delivered with a pair of home runs as well for Odessa High.
The Lady Bronchos continue tournament play with two more games Friday starting at 3 p.m. against Amarillo High followed by a 5 p.m. game against Andrews.
