GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Amarillo Tascosa

The Odessa High girls basketball hung tough early but couldn’t keep pace against Amarillo Tascosa as the Lady Bronchos fell 88-60 to the Lady Rebels in Tuesday’s District 2-6A play at the Tascosa Activity Center.

Odessa High (12-13 overall, 0-2 district) trailed 27-19 after the opening quarter before Tascosa (18-8, 2-0) outscored it 30-12 in the second quarter to break the game open.

Nesha Stephens and Amber Escontrias each had 14 points for the Lady Bronchos, while Neveah Carrasco added 10. D’Keira Johnson had a game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Rebels, while Jada Miller (19), Jessalyn Gonzales (17) and Aubry Johnson (13) all finished in double figures.