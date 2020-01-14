OHS logo
- Amarillo Tascosa 88, Odessa High 60
-
ODESSA HIGH (12-12 Overall, 0-2 District 2-6A)
Nesha Stephens 4 6-8 14, Amber Escontrias 6 0-2 14, Neveah Carrasco 3 4-8 10, Kazyiah Hicks 3 3-10 9, Roxana Jimenez 2 0-0 5, Alexis Luna 1 0-3 2, Rosemary Mendoza 1 2-2 4, Kabrina Sanchez 1 0-1 2, Kheeauna Lide 0 0-0 0, Elena Brito 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 15-34 60.
AMARILLO TASCOSA (18-8. 2-0)
Daizija Oages 1 0-0 2, Jessalyn Gonzales 7 3-3 17, Ariyana Emile 2 3-5 7, Aubry Johnson 6 1-3 13, D’Keira Johnson 8 6-10 22, Sabrina Marshal 0 0-0 0, Jada Miller 8 1-1 19, Ava Darnell 3 0-0 6, Jazmine Dickson 1 0-0 2, Zamiyah Dickson 0 0-2 0, Trinitie Travis 0 0-0 0, Maliyha Craig 0 0-0 0. Totals 36 14-24 88.
Odessa High........... 19.. 12 16 13 — 60
Amarillo Tascosa... 27.. 30 21 10 — 88
3-Point goals — Odessa High 3 (Escontrias 2, Jimenez 1), Amarillo Tascosa 2 (Miller 2). Total fouls — Odessa High 20, Amarillo Tascosa 26.. Fouled out — Amarillo Tascosa: Dickson.. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:09 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Amarillo Tascosa
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
AMARILLO The Odessa High girls basketball hung tough early but couldn’t keep pace against Amarillo Tascosa as the Lady Bronchos fell 88-60 to the Lady Rebels in Tuesday’s District 2-6A play at the Tascosa Activity Center.
Odessa High (12-13 overall, 0-2 district) trailed 27-19 after the opening quarter before Tascosa (18-8, 2-0) outscored it 30-12 in the second quarter to break the game open.
Nesha Stephens and Amber Escontrias each had 14 points for the Lady Bronchos, while Neveah Carrasco added 10. D’Keira Johnson had a game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Rebels, while Jada Miller (19), Jessalyn Gonzales (17) and Aubry Johnson (13) all finished in double figures.
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:09 pm.