  • January 14, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Amarillo Tascosa

Amarillo Tascosa 88, Odessa High 60

ODESSA HIGH (12-12 Overall, 0-2 District 2-6A)

Nesha Stephens 4 6-8 14, Amber Escontrias 6 0-2 14, Neveah Carrasco 3 4-8 10, Kazyiah Hicks 3 3-10 9, Roxana Jimenez 2 0-0 5, Alexis Luna 1 0-3 2, Rosemary Mendoza 1 2-2 4, Kabrina Sanchez 1 0-1 2, Kheeauna Lide 0 0-0 0, Elena Brito 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 15-34 60.

AMARILLO TASCOSA (18-8. 2-0)

Daizija Oages 1 0-0 2, Jessalyn Gonzales 7 3-3 17, Ariyana Emile 2 3-5 7, Aubry Johnson 6 1-3 13, D’Keira Johnson 8 6-10 22, Sabrina Marshal 0 0-0 0, Jada Miller 8 1-1 19, Ava Darnell 3 0-0 6, Jazmine Dickson 1 0-0 2, Zamiyah Dickson 0 0-2 0, Trinitie Travis 0 0-0 0, Maliyha Craig 0 0-0 0. Totals 36 14-24 88.

Odessa High........... 19.. 12   16   13   —    60

Amarillo Tascosa... 27.. 30   21   10   —    88

3-Point goals — Odessa High 3 (Escontrias 2, Jimenez 1), Amarillo Tascosa 2 (Miller 2). Total fouls — Odessa High 20, Amarillo Tascosa 26.. Fouled out — Amarillo Tascosa: Dickson.. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:09 pm

AMARILLO The Odessa High girls basketball hung tough early but couldn’t keep pace against Amarillo Tascosa as the Lady Bronchos fell 88-60 to the Lady Rebels in Tuesday’s District 2-6A play at the Tascosa Activity Center.

Odessa High (12-13 overall, 0-2 district) trailed 27-19 after the opening quarter before Tascosa (18-8, 2-0) outscored it 30-12 in the second quarter to break the game open.

Nesha Stephens and Amber Escontrias each had 14 points for the Lady Bronchos, while Neveah Carrasco added 10. D’Keira Johnson had a game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Rebels, while Jada Miller (19), Jessalyn Gonzales (17) and Aubry Johnson (13) all finished in double figures.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

