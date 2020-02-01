GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers fall in overtime

It took overtime to decide a winner between the Permian girls and Midland High basketball teams Friday at Bulldog Gym in District 2-6A play.

In the end, the Lady Panthers found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard, falling 49-45 to the Lady Dawgs.

The win gives Midland High (11-20 overall, 3-4 district) sole possession of third place with three games left in the regular season.

Daysia Christian led Permian (7-22, 1-6) with a game-high 19 points while Karen Guzman had 10. Noemi Arciga finished with 13 points to lead Midland High and Za’Riyah Gilmore finished with nine.