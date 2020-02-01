  • February 1, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers fall in overtime

Midland High 49, Permian 45 (OT)

PERMIAN (7-22 Overall, 1-6 District 2-6A)

Jae Savage 2 2-2 6, Zae Tiner 0 0-0 0, Nodia Cooper 2 2-4 6, Camila Leal 0 0-0 0, Karen Guzman 4 2-3 10, Jennifer Arnold 1 1-2 3, Ahna Alvarado 0 1-2 1, Daysia Christian 9 1-2 19. Totals 18 9-15 45.

MIDLAND HIGH (11-20, 3-4)

Maykayla Williams 1 0-0 3, Noemi Arciga 3 7-12 13, Sam Braudaway 0 3-4 3, Ahmaria Tennon 3 0-0 8, Za’Riyah Gilmore 4 1-1 9, Kobe Powell 1 5-7 7, Amaya Gill 1 0-4 2, Ty’Eisha Satterwhite 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 18-30 49.

Permian.................. 10.. 14     9     8     4    —                         45

Midland High.......... 11.... 9     7   14     8    —                         49

3-Point goals — Permian 0, Midland High 3 (Tennon 2, Williams 1). Total fouls — Permian 20, Midland High 13. Fouled out — Permian: Savage, Leal. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:15 am

MIDLAND It took overtime to decide a winner between the Permian girls and Midland High basketball teams Friday at Bulldog Gym in District 2-6A play.

In the end, the Lady Panthers found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard, falling 49-45 to the Lady Dawgs.

The win gives Midland High (11-20 overall, 3-4 district) sole possession of third place with three games left in the regular season.

Daysia Christian led Permian (7-22, 1-6) with a game-high 19 points while Karen Guzman had 10. Noemi Arciga finished with 13 points to lead Midland High and Za’Riyah Gilmore finished with nine.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

