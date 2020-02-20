BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian hosts Seminole in playoff tuneup game

The Permian boys basketball team gets one more tuneup before it starts postseason play when it hosts Seminole at 6 tonight at the Permian Fieldhouse.
The Panthers (27-3) won a share of the District 2-6A title Tuesday with their 88-42 victory over Midland High.
Permian will host El Paso Socorro (17-13) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 6A bi-district round. Seminole (23-9) faces Clint Mountain View in the Class 4A bi-district round at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Gallego Center in Alpine.
