  • December 17, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rose hits game-winner as Odessa High knocks off Andrews - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rose hits game-winner as Odessa High knocks off Andrews

Odessa High 72, Andrews 70

ANDREWS (7-4)

Brock Tijerina 4 2-2 11, Andre  Villegas 0 0-0 0, Jaheim Nelson 0 0-0 0, Markeese Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Brett Leach 9 1-2 20, Gage Roberts 0 0-0 0, Paetyn Walker 7 0-0 19, Bryan Adams 0 0-0 0, AJ Britten 2 0-0 4, Bryce Mayfield 5 0-0 11, Austin Rose 1 0-0 3, Kaden Collins 0 0-0 0, Adyn Stewart 1 0-2 2. Totals 29 3-6 70.

ODESSA HIGH (5-11)

Justin Ortiz 0 2-2 2, Caleb Ramirez 1 0-0 3, Coco Rose 8 1-1 18, Jaylen McCowan 0 0-0 0, Terrene Goodley 0 0-0 0, LJ Willis 4 2-2 11, Christian Tijerina 7 0-0 17, Ayden Blair 0 0-0 0, Perry Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Efrain Orona 0 0-0 0, Chris Blair 9 3-3 21. Totals 29 8-8 72.

Andrews.................. 21.. 11   18   20   —    70

Odessa High........... 17.. 17   21   17   —    72

3-Point goals — Andrews 9 (Walker 5, Tijerina 1, Leach 1, Mayfield 1, Rose 1), Odessa High 6 (Tijerina 3, Ramirez 1, Rose 1, Willis 1). Total fouls — Andrews 14, Odessa High 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 8:47 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rose hits game-winner as Odessa High knocks off Andrews

Coco Rose hit a game-winning shot at the final buzzer to lift Odessa High to a 72-70 victory against Andrews Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Rose led Odessa High (5-11) finished with 18 points, with Chris Blair led the Bronchos with a game-high 21 points. Christian Tijerina and LJ Willis added 17 and 11, respectively.

Brett Leach led Andrews (7-4) with 20 points and was one of four players in double figures for the Mustangs. Paetyn Walker had 19 points and Brock Tijerina and Bryce Mayfield each had 11.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

