HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rose hits game-winner as Odessa High knocks off Andrews

- Odessa High 72, Andrews 70
-
ANDREWS (7-4)
Brock Tijerina 4 2-2 11, Andre Villegas 0 0-0 0, Jaheim Nelson 0 0-0 0, Markeese Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Brett Leach 9 1-2 20, Gage Roberts 0 0-0 0, Paetyn Walker 7 0-0 19, Bryan Adams 0 0-0 0, AJ Britten 2 0-0 4, Bryce Mayfield 5 0-0 11, Austin Rose 1 0-0 3, Kaden Collins 0 0-0 0, Adyn Stewart 1 0-2 2. Totals 29 3-6 70.
ODESSA HIGH (5-11)
Justin Ortiz 0 2-2 2, Caleb Ramirez 1 0-0 3, Coco Rose 8 1-1 18, Jaylen McCowan 0 0-0 0, Terrene Goodley 0 0-0 0, LJ Willis 4 2-2 11, Christian Tijerina 7 0-0 17, Ayden Blair 0 0-0 0, Perry Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Efrain Orona 0 0-0 0, Chris Blair 9 3-3 21. Totals 29 8-8 72.
Andrews.................. 21.. 11 18 20 — 70
Odessa High........... 17.. 17 21 17 — 72
3-Point goals — Andrews 9 (Walker 5, Tijerina 1, Leach 1, Mayfield 1, Rose 1), Odessa High 6 (Tijerina 3, Ramirez 1, Rose 1, Willis 1). Total fouls — Andrews 14, Odessa High 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Coco Rose hit a game-winning shot at the final buzzer to lift Odessa High to a 72-70 victory against Andrews Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Rose led Odessa High (5-11) finished with 18 points, with Chris Blair led the Bronchos with a game-high 21 points. Christian Tijerina and LJ Willis added 17 and 11, respectively.
Brett Leach led Andrews (7-4) with 20 points and was one of four players in double figures for the Mustangs. Paetyn Walker had 19 points and Brock Tijerina and Bryce Mayfield each had 11.
