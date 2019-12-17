HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rose hits game-winner as Odessa High knocks off Andrews

Coco Rose hit a game-winning shot at the final buzzer to lift Odessa High to a 72-70 victory against Andrews Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Rose led Odessa High (5-11) finished with 18 points, with Chris Blair led the Bronchos with a game-high 21 points. Christian Tijerina and LJ Willis added 17 and 11, respectively.

Brett Leach led Andrews (7-4) with 20 points and was one of four players in double figures for the Mustangs. Paetyn Walker had 19 points and Brock Tijerina and Bryce Mayfield each had 11.