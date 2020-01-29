OHS logo
- Odessa High 68, Midland High 64
-
ODESSA HIGH (12-15 Overall, 2-2 District 2-6A)
Caleb Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Coco Rose 6 2-2 16, Jaylen McCowan 1 2-5 4, Jaden Felix 2 0-0 4, L.J. Willis 8 3-4 19, Christian Tijerina 3 13-15 19, Ayden Blair 0 0-0 0, Perry Gonzales 0 2-3 2, Efrain Orona 0 0-0 0, Chris Blair 2 0-0 4 . Totals 22 22-29 68.
MIDLAND HIGH (13-10, 1-3)
D’Cambrion White 0 0-0 0, Mario Hurtado 4 3-4 14, Daiziqule Black 2 0-1 5, Nico Smith 4 2-2 12, Jeremiah Phillips 1 0-0 2, Jaime Puentes 2 0-0 5, Brianzai Perez 0 2-2 2, D’Morryion Breaux 2 1-7 5,Brett Canis 9 1-2 19. Totals 24 9-18 64.
Odessa High........... 15.. 14 17 22 — 68
Midland High............ 9.. 21 14 20 — 64
3-Point goals — Odessa High 2 (Rose 2), Midland High 7 (Hurtado 3, Smith 2, Black 1, Puentes 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 21, Midland High 24. Fouled out — Midland High: Black. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 11:00 pm
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High holds on for second straight district win
MIDLAND The Odessa High boys basketball team earned its second straight District 2-6A win as the Bronchos defeated Midland High 68-64 Tuesday at Bulldog Gym.
L.J. Willis and Christian Tijerina both finished with 19 points each to lead Odessa High (12-15 overall, 2-2 district) while Coco Rose had 16. 13 of Tijerina’s 19 points came from the free throw line, where the Bronchos finished 22 of 29 for the game.
Brett Canis matched the game-high scoring, finishing with 19 points for the Bulldogs (13-10, 2-2). Mario Hurtado and Nicholas Smith also finished in double figures with 14 and 12, respectively, for Midland High.
