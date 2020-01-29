BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High holds on for second straight district win

The Odessa High boys basketball team earned its second straight District 2-6A win as the Bronchos defeated Midland High 68-64 Tuesday at Bulldog Gym.

L.J. Willis and Christian Tijerina both finished with 19 points each to lead Odessa High (12-15 overall, 2-2 district) while Coco Rose had 16. 13 of Tijerina’s 19 points came from the free throw line, where the Bronchos finished 22 of 29 for the game.

Brett Canis matched the game-high scoring, finishing with 19 points for the Bulldogs (13-10, 2-2). Mario Hurtado and Nicholas Smith also finished in double figures with 14 and 12, respectively, for Midland High.