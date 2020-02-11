GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls in season finale to Amarillo Tascosa

The Permian girls basketball team had a tough end to the regular season Monday, falling 105-48 to Amarillo Tascosa Monday at the Tascosa Activity Center.

The game was moved up a day earlier due to inclement weather forecasted to hit the area Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers (7-25 overall, 1-9 District 2-6A) fell into an early 42-9 deficit after the opening quarter and couldn’t recover from there. Karen Guzman finished with 17 points to lead Permian.

Jada Miller finished with 33 points to lead Tascosa (24-10, 8-2) while teammates Aubry Johnson and Jessalyn Gonzalez finished with 21 and 18 points, respectively.

The Lady Rebels will be the No. 2 seed out of District 2-6A when the playoffs start next week against an opponent still to be determined.