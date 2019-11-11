  • November 11, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian playoff tickets go on sale starting Wednesday - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian playoff tickets go on sale starting Wednesday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 7:56 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian playoff tickets go on sale starting Wednesday OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Ector County Independent School District released ticket information for the Class 6A Bi-district football playoff game between Permian and El Paso Franklin Monday.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. for season ticket holders and will continue to 5 p.m. Non-season ticket holders can purchase tickets starting at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to noon Friday.

All tickets will be sold at the ECISD Administration Building at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The Panthers take on the Cougars at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, November 11, 2019 7:56 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Snow Shower
31°
Humidity: 59%
Winds: NNE at 18mph
Feels Like: 19°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 22°
Periods of snow early. Lows overnight in the low 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 48°/Low 31°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 66°/Low 36°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]