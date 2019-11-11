HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian playoff tickets go on sale starting Wednesday

The Ector County Independent School District released ticket information for the Class 6A Bi-district football playoff game between Permian and El Paso Franklin Monday.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. for season ticket holders and will continue to 5 p.m. Non-season ticket holders can purchase tickets starting at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to noon Friday.

All tickets will be sold at the ECISD Administration Building at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The Panthers take on the Cougars at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.