  • January 10, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Permian, Odessa High return to action

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 9:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Permian, Odessa High return to action

Both the Odessa High and Permian gymnastics teams return to competition at the Harold Green Invitational starting at 4 p.m. today at the Permian Gymnastics Gym.

This will be the first meet for both teams since the City Championships back on Dec. 5. The Odessa High boys and Permian girls won the team titles in that event.

The action continues with the Martha Mitchell Invitational starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday back at the Permian Gymnastics Gym.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

