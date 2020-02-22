  • February 22, 2020

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos take sole possession of first place with win over Midland Lee - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos take sole possession of first place with win over Midland Lee

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 11:25 pm

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos take sole possession of first place with win over Midland Lee OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND Alan Rubio scored twice for Odessa High as the Bronchos wrapped up the first half of District 2-6A play with a 2-0 victory over Midland Lee Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.

Rubio scored once in each half as Odessa High (12-5-3 overall, 4-0-1 district) moved into sole possession of first place after Midland High fell to Wolfforth Frenship Friday night on the road.

Midland Lee (8-8-1, 2-3-0) sits tied for fourth place in the standings with Permian.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, February 21, 2020 11:25 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
41°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 49°/Low 38°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 66°/Low 47°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 71°/Low 43°
Windy with morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]