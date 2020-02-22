BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos take sole possession of first place with win over Midland Lee

MIDLAND Alan Rubio scored twice for Odessa High as the Bronchos wrapped up the first half of District 2-6A play with a 2-0 victory over Midland Lee Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.
Rubio scored once in each half as Odessa High (12-5-3 overall, 4-0-1 district) moved into sole possession of first place after Midland High fell to Wolfforth Frenship Friday night on the road.
Midland Lee (8-8-1, 2-3-0) sits tied for fourth place in the standings with Permian.
