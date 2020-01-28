HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian hosts Wolfforth Frenship in key district matchups

The Permian girls basketball team looks to get back on the right track as the Lady Panthers host Wolfforth Frenship at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Tuesday’s matchup marks the start of the second half of District 2-6A play and both teams look to keep themselves in the playoff mix.

Permian (7-20 overall, 1-4 district) has lost three straight games and fell 89-37 to Frenship (22-5, 5-0 district) in its first meeting to the Lady Tigers back on Jan. 10 at The Tiger Pit in Wolfforth.

The boys game follows at 7:30 as Permian (21-2, 2-0) puts its 16-game winning streak on the line against the Tigers (21-5, 2-1).