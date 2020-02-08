GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian struggles offensively in loss to Midland Lee

The Permian girls basketball team struggled to get anything going offensively as the Lady Panthers fell 64-27 to Midland Lee Friday in District 2-6A play at Rebel Gymnasium.

The loss officially eliminated Permian (7-24 overall, 1-8 District 2-6A) while the Lady Rebels (18-13, 4-5) put themselves in a good spot to clinch a playoff spot heading into the final game of the regular season.

Alyssa Green led Midland Lee with 10 points while Makayla Young and Stephanie Madrid each had nine.

Daysia Christian led Permian with a game-high 15 points and Karen Guzman had nine. The Lady Panthers wrap up the regular season at Amarillo Tascosa Tuesday while Lee faces Odessa High with a playoff berth on the line.