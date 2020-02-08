Permian P logo
- Midland Lee 64, Permian 27
-
PERMIAN (7-24 Overall, 1-8 District 2-6A)
Jae Savage 0 0-0 0, Zae Tiner 0 0-0 0, Nodia Cooper 0 3-5 3, Natalie Baeza 0 0-0 0, Camila Leal 0 0-0 0, Karen Guzman 2 4-6 9, Jennifer Arnold 0 0-0 0, Ahna Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Rylee Talbot 0 0-0 0, Daysia Christian 6 3-4 15. Totals 8 10-15 27.
MIDLAND LEE (18-13, 4-5)
Myleah Young 2 2-2 7, Sa’Nya Green 2 1-1 6, Alyssa Green 3 3-4 8, Salma Trejo 0 1-2 1, Destiny Stanford 3 1-2 8, Stephanie Madrid 3 0-0 9, Loredana Fouonji 3 3-4 9, Myah Belcher 2 1-2 3, Kamaurie Lee 0 2-2 2, Makayla Young 3 3-3 9. Totals 20 17-22 64.
Permian.................. 10.... 1 7 9 — 27
Midland Lee............ 13.. 15 13 23 — 64
3-Point goals — Permian 1 (Guzman), Midland Lee 7 (Madrid 3, Young 1, S. Green 1, A. Green 1, Stanford 1). Total fouls — Permian 18, Midland Lee 14. Fouled out — Permian: Christian. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Saturday, February 8, 2020 12:00 am
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian struggles offensively in loss to Midland Lee
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
MIDLAND The Permian girls basketball team struggled to get anything going offensively as the Lady Panthers fell 64-27 to Midland Lee Friday in District 2-6A play at Rebel Gymnasium.
The loss officially eliminated Permian (7-24 overall, 1-8 District 2-6A) while the Lady Rebels (18-13, 4-5) put themselves in a good spot to clinch a playoff spot heading into the final game of the regular season.
Alyssa Green led Midland Lee with 10 points while Makayla Young and Stephanie Madrid each had nine.
Daysia Christian led Permian with a game-high 15 points and Karen Guzman had nine. The Lady Panthers wrap up the regular season at Amarillo Tascosa Tuesday while Lee faces Odessa High with a playoff berth on the line.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian,
OA Varsity,
Basketball,
Girls,
Teams,
Midland Lee,
Permian
on
Saturday, February 8, 2020 12:00 am.
| Tags:
Permian,
Midland Lee,
Girls High School Basketball,
High School Basketball,
Lady Panthers,
Lady Rebels