  • December 24, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Banks rises to the occasion to lead Permian's defense

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Banks rises to the occasion to lead Permian's defense

Posted: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 12:00 am

By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Football is a numbers game and Permian’s Teo Banks provided plenty for discussion.

Banks, a junior, moved into the Panthers’ starting lineup this season and made an immediate impression — especially against Permian’s opponents.

When the horn sounded at the end of the final regular-season game against rival Midland Lee, Banks had put together a season that some players would have a hard time matching for a career:

>> 140 tackles

>> 10 sackS

>> 12 tackles for loss

>>2 interceptions (returning one for a touchdown against Midland High)

>> 1 fumble recovery

>> 2 pass breakups

For his efforts in helping the Panthers earn a share of the District 2-6A title, Banks has been selected as the Odessa American’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

“Teo is one of the guys, since we’ve seen him grow up, that is always around the ball,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “He’s a difference maker for our defense.

“He sets the tone with his intensity, his work ethic, his game film preparation.

“This is what we kind of hoped for, a breakout season like this. He’s an athlete and understands the game well."

One of the things Banks understands is the freedom that he has comes from playing behind a solid defensive line, including the likes of seniors Jake Parchman and Manny Ramirez.

That allows Banks to roam unimpeded from sideline to sideline, whether in run support, rushing the passer or dropping into pass coverage, going 100 percent on every play and seemingly being the last one off the pile on top of the ball carrier.

That abandon is what made Banks such a fearsome competitor. It also is what strikes a little fear in the heart of Permian baseball coach Tate Criswell.

Banks is a pitcher/outfielder for the Panthers and Criswell admitted to a little anxiety each time Banks throws himself into a tackle or pile of players on the field.

“We talked about that,” Criswell said. “It is scary, watching him, but I told him that you can’t be worried because getting hurt could happen at any time.

“He is just a competitive person and wants to be in the mix. He brings a contagious energy to the team and wants his teammates to be just as successful as he is.”

After seeing some playing time as a sophomore, usually when someone was being moved around because of injury, Banks took full advantage of an offseason program to get stronger and faster, even as he was competing with the baseball team.

It was during those workouts that Banks felt that the Panthers gelled heading into the 2019 season.

Ellison and the rest of the Panthers’ coaching staff now will be looking toward Banks to become one of the senior leaders on the team next year, the one pushing his teammates to excel in each activity.

“He’s got a ton of upside,” Ellison said. “He’s going to get bigger, stronger and faster and that’s going to help the football team.

“Teo is an outstanding leader and it’s already started with our offseason program and for sure you want a guy like that, who is going to help the guys underneath do what it takes to become better.

“He’s committed to Permian and its athletic programs, both football and baseball, and will be with baseball until it’s over and then he’ll be back with us full time.'

