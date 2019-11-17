HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lucas, Jaquez highlight all-district selections for Permian, Odessa High

Permian senior outside hitter Lauren Lucas and Odessa High senior libero Gabby Jaquez were two area volleyball players selected for the District 2-6A all-district team released Friday.

Midland Lee senior Yali Flores was named most valuable player and Wolfforth Frenship head coach Randi Trew was named coach of the year.

Odessa High senior setter Brianna McClure earned a second team selection from the Lady Bronchos this season. Teammate Alexis Luna along with Permian’s Makenzie Watson, Natalia Abila and Nyxalee Munoz earned an all-district honorable mention.

Four Lady Panthers and three Lady Bronchos also earned academic all-district honors.