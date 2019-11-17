  • November 17, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lucas, Jaquez highlight all-district selections for Permian, Odessa High

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lucas, Jaquez highlight all-district selections for Permian, Odessa High

District 2-6A All-District Team

SUPERLATIVES

MVP — Yali Flores, Sr., Outside Hitter, Midland Lee

Outstanding Hitter — Taryn Galt, Sr. Amarillo Tascosa

Outsanding Setter — Kayton Genenbacher, Jr., Wolfforth Frenship

Outstanding Defensive Player — Hannah Page, Jr. Wolfforth Frenship

Newcomer of the Year — Bebe Irwin, Soph., Amarillo Tascosa

Coach of the Year — Randi Trew, Wolfforth Frenship

FIRST TEAM

Gracie Harrison, Jr., Outside Hitter, Wolfforth Frenship; Aali Mayfield, Sr. Middle Blocker, Wolfforth Frenship; Demmi Anders, Soph. Libero, Midland High; Aniya Clinton, Soph., Outside Hitter, Midland High; Jensen Letcher, Sr. Setter, Midland Lee; Loredana Fouounji, Soph., Middle Blocker, Midland Lee; Aaliyah Hardy, Sr. Setter, Amarillo Tascosa; Lauren Avila, Sr., Outside Hitter, Amarillo Tascosa; Lauren Lucas, Sr. Outside Hitter, Permian; Gabby Jaquez, Sr. Libero, Odessa High.

SECOND TEAM

Emma Davila, Sr., Right Side, Wolfforth Frenship; Kendall Mahaney, Jr., Defensive Specialist, Wolfforth Frenship; Sarah Mata, Sr., Setter, Midland High; Madelyn Kennedy, Jr., Middle Blocker, Midland High; Morgan Ironside, Jr., Setter, Midland Lee; Sydney Leavitt, Soph., Libero, Midland Lee; Brylie Kate Berryman, Sr., Defensive Specialist, Amarillo Tascosa, Quay Smith, Sr., Middle Blocker, Amarillo Tascosa; Brianna McClure, Sr., Setter Odessa High.

HONORABLE MENTION (Odessa High and Permian Only)

Makenzie Watson, Sr., Permian; Natalia Abila, Jr., Permian; Nyxalee Munoz, Soph., Permian; Alexis Luna, Sr., Odessa High.

 

Posted: Sunday, November 17, 2019 8:18 pm

Posted: Sunday, November 17, 2019 8:18 pm

Permian senior outside hitter Lauren Lucas and Odessa High senior libero Gabby Jaquez were two area volleyball players selected for the District 2-6A all-district team released Friday.

Midland Lee senior Yali Flores was named most valuable player and Wolfforth Frenship head coach Randi Trew was named coach of the year.

Odessa High senior setter Brianna McClure earned a second team selection from the Lady Bronchos this season. Teammate Alexis Luna along with Permian’s Makenzie Watson, Natalia Abila and Nyxalee Munoz earned an all-district honorable mention.

Four Lady Panthers and three Lady Bronchos also earned academic all-district honors.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

