HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian Basin Scoreboard for Jan. 31

GIRLS
Amarillo Tascosa 70, Odessa High 49
AMARILLO TASCOSA (22-9 Overall, 6-1 District 2-6A)
Daizjia Oages 3 0-0 6, Jazmine Dickson 0 0-1 0, Jessalyn Gonzales 4 0-0 9, Zamiyah Dickson 0 0-0 0, Trinitie Travis 0 0-0 0, Jada Miller 11 3-8 26, Ava Darnell 4 0-0 8, Ariyana Emile 3 1-2 7, Sabrya Marshall 1 0-0 2, Aubry Johnson 3 3-4 10, D’Kiera Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 7-15 70.
ODESSA HIGH (14-15, 2-4)
Kiki Lide 0 0-0 2, Elena Brito 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 2 9-14 15, Paige Byford 0 0-2 0, Amber Escontras 0 1-2 1, Neveah Carrasco 0 2-2 2, Melina Escogido 2 1-1 7, Alexis Luna 4 0-4 8, Kabrina Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Kazyiah Hicks 3 5-8 11, Roxana Jimenez 2 1-1 5.Totals 13 19-34 49.
Amarillo Tascosa... 23.. 22 10 15 — 70
Odessa High........... 11.... 7 15 16 — 49
3-Point goals — Amarillo Tascosa 3 (Gonzales 1, A. Johnson 1, Miller 3), Odessa High 4 (Stephens 2, Escogido 2). Total fouls — Amarillo Tascosa 24, Odessa High 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. JV — Amarillo Tascosa 46, Odessa High 34.
Midland High 49, Permian 45 (OT)
PERMIAN (7-22 Overall, 1-6 District 2-6A)
Jae Savage 2 2-2 6, Zae Tiner 0 0-0 0, Nodia Cooper 2 2-4 6, Camila Leal 0 0-0 0, Karen Guzman 4 2-3 10, Jennifer Arnold 1 1-2 3, Ahna Alvarado 0 1-2 1, Daysia Christian 9 1-2 19. Totals 18 9-15 45.
MIDLAND HIGH (11-20, 3-4)
Maykayla Williams 1 0-0 3, Noemi Arciga 3 7-12 13, Sam Braudaway 0 3-4 3, Ahmaria Tennon 3 0-0 8, Za’Riyah Gilmore 4 1-1 9, Kobe Powell 1 5-7 7, Amaya Gill 1 0-4 2, Ty’Eisha Satterwhite 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 18-30 49.
Permian.................. 10.. 14 9 8 4 — 45
Midland High.......... 11.... 9 7 14 8 — 49
3-Point goals — Permian 0, Midland High 3 (Tennon 2, Williams 1). Total fouls — Permian 20, Midland High 13. Fouled out — Permian: Savage, Leal. Technical fouls — None.
Monahans 58, Pecos 38
PECOS
Amaya Marquez 0 1-2 1, Yamariz Garcia 4 0-0 8, Sabrina Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Alena Acosta 0 0-0 0, Angelica Machuca 0 1-2 1, Jaylynn Navarrette 4 0-0 8, Kenzie Valenzuela 1 2-2 4, Eiizabeth Winfrey 2 1-2 5, Monique Dominguez 3 2-23 9, Alessandra Lazcano 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-11 38.
MONAHANS
Evangelina Primera 2 0-0 4, Taegan Noyola 4 1-2 1, D’Andrea Smith 9 0-0 2, Mandi Ortega 1 0-0 2, Daisy Venegas 4 0-0 8, Taegen Gibson 1 0-0 2, Cheyenne Marquez 2 0-0 5, Brandi Garcia 0 0-0 0, Jaedin Tambunga 1 0-0 2, Yanessa Yanez 1 0-0 2, Adriana Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Antonia Dancer 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 4-5 58.
Pecos...................... 10.... 8 8 12 — 38
Monahans............... 13.. 18 12 15 — 58
3-Point goals — Pecos 1 (Dominguez), Monahans 4 (Noyola 2, Smith 2). Total fouls — Pecos 7, Monahans 11. Fouled out — None.. Technical fouls — None.
BOYS
Amarillo Tascosa 69, Odessa High 47
AMARILLO TASCOSA (19-6, 4-1)
Elijah Rodriguez 6 1-1 16, Roy Renner 0 0-0 0, D.K. Alexander 6 3-4 15, D.J. Tatum 0 0-0 0, B.T. Daniel 1 0-0 3, Donnie Sutton 7 0-0 16, Isaiah Johnson 3 2-4 8, Pat Edwards 0 0-0 0, L’Travion Brown 1 0-0 2, L.B. Moore 3 2-2 8. Totals 27 8-11 69.
ODESSA HIGH (12-16, 2-3)
Caleb Ramirez 0 1-2 1, Coco Rose 3 2-5 10, Jaylen McCowan 0 0- 0, Terrence Goodley 0 0-0 0, Jayden Felix 1 0-0 2, L.J. Willis 5 5-6 16, Christian Tijerina 3 1-1 8, Ayden Blair 1 0-0 3, Perry Gonzales 0 0-0 0, Efrain Orona 0 1-2 1, Chris Blair 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 12-18 47.
Amarillo Tascosa... 19.. 14 17 19 — 69
Odessa High........... 12.... 5 17 13 — 47
3-Point goals — Amarillo Tascosa 7 (Rodriguez 3, Sutton 2, Alexander 1, Daniel 1), Odessa High 5 (Rose 2, Willis 1, Tijerina 1, A. Blair 1). Total fouls — Amarillo Tascosa 20, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Amarillo Tascosa: Alexander.
Permian 73, Midland High 57
PERMIAN (23-2 Overall, 5-0 District 2-6A)
Cedric Baty 0 1-4 1, Shy Stephens-Deary 13 4-5 35, Keyonta Johnson 4 4-6 12, Zay Pierce 2 0-0 4, JJ Vizcaino 2 3-3 8, DJ Johnson 4 0-0 10, Race Herr 1 0-0 3, Calvione Calicutt 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 12-18 73.
MIDLAND HIGH (13-11. 1-4)
Mario Hurtado 1 3-4 6, Daiziqule Black 3 1-1 9, Jeremiah Phillips 1 2-4 5, Jaime Puentes 1 0-0 3, Brianzai Perez 2 0-0 5, D’Morriyon Breaux 3 0-0 6, Brett Canis 10 3-3 23. Totals 21 9-13 57.
Permian.................. 15.. 22 14 22 — 73
Midland High............ 8.. 16 17 16 — 57
3-Point goals — Permian 9 (Stephens-Deary 5, D.J Johnson 2, Vizcaino 1, Herr 1), Midland High 6 (Black 2, Hurtado, Phillips, Puentes, Perez). Total fouls — Permian 17, Midland High 18. Fouled out — Permian: Vizcaino, Midland High: Breaux. Technical fouls — None.
Crane 63, Kermit 53
CRANE (19-3 Overall, 5-0 District 3-3A)
Nate Suttle 2 0-0 4, Caleb Keppard 2 0-0 5, Brandon Cerna 4 0-0 10, Donny Bishop 5 4-5 14, Jorhan Velasco 1 0-1 2, Ryan Hartman 10 6-6 27. Totals 24 10-12 63.
KERMIT
Darryn Alvarado 8 0-0 19, Jeremy Selby 2 0-0 5, Brady Johnson 6 0-2 12, Arturo Gonzalez 2 0-0 5, Dylan Sanchez 2 0-0 4, Daniel Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Jordan McNew 2 2-2 7. Totals 23 3-4 53.
Crane...................... 19.. 18 11 15 — 63
Kermit..................... 15.. 15 13 8 — 53
3-Point goals — Crane 5 (Cerna 2, Keppard 1, Bishop 1, Hartman 1), Kermit 5 (Alvardo 2, Selby 1, Gonzalez 1, McNew 1). Total fouls — Crane 9, Kermit 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None..
