GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls in close battle with Wolfforth Frenship

The Odessa High girls basketball team put together one of its strongest efforts of the season against the District 2-6A champions.

The Lady Bronchos, however, fell just short in a 50-44 defeat to Wolfforth Frenship Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The game was tied on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter and Odessa High had a one-point lead with less than seven minutes to go.

Frenship (26-5 overall, 9-0 district) was able to withstand the challenge down the stretch and made timely plays late to clinch the victory.

The Lady Tigers clinched the outright district title while the Lady Bronchos (15-16, 3-6) face a win-or-go home game against Midland Lee Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

“Our kids just played with a lot of heart tonight,” Odessa High head coach Marcus Chapa said. “They were able to believe and those kinds of things set us apart and why the game turned out the way it did.”

The Lady Bronchos found success working the ball inside as Deoshanay Henderson, Alexis Luna and Kazyiah Hicks all had 10 points each.

Maci Maddox led Frenship with 15 points while Kaylee Rendon and Zaria Fowler added 13 and 11, respectively.

Both teams started slowly offensively as a basket from Luna were the only points scored in the first two minutes.

Frenship got a spark offensively from Rendon as the Lady Tigers got on a 12-2 run with nine points coming from the senior guard.

That propelled her team to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and it looked that it was going to be similar to how the first meeting played out in an 87-30 victory back on Jan. 17.

Odessa High, however, had plans to make sure that it wasn’t going to be the case this time around.

Frenship extended its lead to 23-8 early in the second quarter but the Lady Bronchos answered with an 8-0 run to cut the lead down to seven.

A layup from Addison McClure and a 3-pointer from Maddox brought the lead back up to 12 at halftime but Frenship head coach Trent Hilliard knew his team was in for a battle.

“We came out and took a huge lead early but I thought we got complacent,” Hilliard said. “You can’t do that against good teams in our district.

“Odessa High is fighting for their playoff live and trying to get that victory and they did a tremendous job.”

Odessa High started strong in the third quarter with a three-point play from Roxana Jimenez to cut the deficit to nine. Frenship answered with a basket of its own but the Lady Bronchos were able to slowly chip away and got the deficit down to 35-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bronchos picked up right where they left off and regained the lead for the first time at 36-35 with a Nesha Stephens layup with 6:56 remaining.

The Lady Tigers quickly regained the lead thanks to a five-point swing but a pair of free throws from Luna helped the Lady Bronchos tie the game at 44-all.

That was as close as Odessa High got, however, as Fowler made a go-ahead basket with less than two minutes remaining to seal the win.

Odessa High must win Tuesday against Lee, who defeated Permian Friday, to clinch a playoff spot.

“We control our own destiny,” Chapa said. “If our kids come out and play the way we did tonight, I think we’re going to be okay.”