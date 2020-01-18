GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Offensive struggles cost Permian against Midland Lee

The Permian girls basketball team looked to build on its success Tuesday after defeating Midland High to win its first District 2-6A game. Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, Friday proved to be a different story.

The Lady Panthers struggled offensively with breaking Midland Lee’s full-court press in falling 52-20 to the Lady Rebels on Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Permian coach Macee Lane said. “We tried some different options out there, but baskets wouldn’t fall. Give credit to Midland Lee because they play great defense and we knew it was going to be difficult.”

Karen Guzman provided most of the offense for Permian (7-18 overall, 1-2 District 2-6A), leading the team with seven points, while Daysia Christian had six. Destiny Stanford finished with a game-high 16 points for the Lady Rebels.

“The message going into this game tonight was to continue the things we do and be more disciplined on defense,” Lee head coach Alfred Acosta said. “We didn’t want to put ourselves in situations where we get in foul trouble or put them on the free throw line and our girls did a great job of buying into that.”

Lee’s defense provided the early spark in the first quarter and that carried over into the offense.

Stanford’s 3-pointer two minutes into the game got the scoring started for the Lady Rebels, who embarked on an 11-0 run.

On the other sideline, the Lady Panthers struggled to take care of the ball on offense and were shut out before a Guzman layup with two minutes left in the opening quarter snapped the drought.

Guzman had two more baskets to open the second quarter and cut the deficit down to 13-6. As they did in the first quarter, however, the Lady Rebels generated offense with their defense and kept the Lady Panthers out of sync for the rest of the half.

A three-pointer from Alyssa Green pushed the Lee lead to 16-6 that grew into a 27-10 halftime advantage. Several of those baskets came from working the ball inside to help spur a 14-4 run to close the half.

“Our size is one of our biggest strengths,” Acosta said. “We want to try and score inside-out and score easy baskets if we can. I thought our girls did well in the second quarter and we had a lot of great opportunities.”

The successful script for the Lady Rebels continued after halftime, scoring the first eight points of the period. Jae Savage made two baskets to account for Permians only points of the period as Lee led 37-14 after three quarters.

Stanford provided the closing statement for the Lady Rebels, scoring eight of her team’s first 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Permian was unable to recover and will look to regroup after suffering its second district loss. The next test comes against Odessa High on the road, while Lee faces Midland High.

“There’s no excuse for us, we should have had the girls more prepared,” Lane said. “We’re going to really focus on finding on offense and putting our team situations where we can score.”