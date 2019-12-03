HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Area schools see changes as UIL releases cutoff numbers

A number of Permian Basin schools might see some changes next year as the University Interscholastic League released its cutoff numbers for 2022 reclassification and realignment Tuesday.

The cutoff for Class 6A was released at 2,220 or above, meaning Odessa High and Permian will lose a District 2-6A foe in Amarillo Tascosa (2,186), which will drop to Class 5A Division I.

There was also movement in Class 4A with Seminole (845.5) moving down to Class 4A Division II and Fort Stockton (712) opting up to Division I. Andrews (1,207) is the largest school in Class 4A after the 5A Division cutoff was released (1,210 to 1,899).

There is plenty of shakeup in the small schools with Iraan (78) opting up to stay in 2A while Van Horn (89) is scheduled to drop to 1A Division I and will play six-man football. Buena Vista (65) will be moving up to Division I and Balmorhea (51) is moving back down to 1A Division II.

The full district alignments are set to be released in February.