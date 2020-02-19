OHS logo
- Amarillo Tascosa 91, Odessa High 65
-
ODESSA HIGH (14-19 Overall, 4-6 District 2-6A)
Caleb Ramirez 3 0-0 9, Coco Rose 7 1-4 19, Jaylen McCowan 3 1-2 7, Jaden Felix 0 0-0 0, L.J. Willis 5 0-1 11, Christian Tijerina 5 1-2 13, Ayden Blair 1 0-0 2, Perry Gonzales 1 0-0 2, Chris Blair 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 3-9 65.
AMARILLO TASCOSA (24-6, 9-1)
E. Rodriguez 2 0-0 6, Roy Renner 2 2-3 6, D.K. Alexander 7 4-5 18, D.J. Tatum 0 0-0 0, B.T. Daniel 3 0-0 7, Donnie Sutton 5 0-0 12, Javonte Gilbreath 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Johnson 8 0-2 18, L’Travion Brown 3 2-2 8, L.B. Moore 5 1-5 13. Totals 36 9-17 91.
Odessa High........... 15.. 20 9 21 — 65
Amarillo Tascosa... 22.. 16 27 26 — 91
3-Point goals — Odessa High 10 (Rose 4, Ramirez 3, Tijerina 2, Willis 1), Amarillo Tascosa 10 (Rodriguez 2, Sutton 2, Johnson 2, Moore 2, Gilbreath 1, Daniel 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 15, Amarillo Tascosa 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None
Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:45 pm
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Amarillo Tascosa pulls away from Odessa High
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
AMARILLO The Odessa High boys basketball team hung close early with Amarillo Tascosa but couldn’t keep pace in the second half as the Bronchos fell 91-65 to the Rebels in the District 2-6A finale Tuesday at the Tascosa Activity Center.
Odessa High (14-19 overall, 4-6 district) trailed 38-35 at halftime before Tascosa (24-6, 9-1) outscored it 27-9 in the third quarter to pull away.
Coco Rose finished with a game-high 19 points to lead the Bronchos while Christian Tijerina added 13 along with 11 from L.J. Willis.
D.K. Alexander and Isaiah Johnson both finished with 18 points for the Rebels.
Odessa High will be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and faces District 1-6A champion El Paso Americas in the bi-district round next week in El Paso.
Tascosa clinched a share of the district crown with Permian and will be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed when the playoffs begin next week.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Boys,
Teams,
Odessa High,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Boys,
Teams,
Odessa High
on
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:45 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa High,
Amarillo Tascosa,
Bronchos,
Rebels,
District 2-6a