GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Season ends for Odessa High in loss to Midland Lee

Midland Lee 47, Odessa High 26

MIDLAND LEE (19-13 Overall, 5-5 District 2-6A)

Myleah Young 3 0-0 8, Sa’Nya Green 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Green 2 0-0 4, Salma Trejo 6 0-1 14, Destiny Stanford 2 4-8 8, Loredana Fouounji 2 2-2 6, Myah Belcher 2 1-2 6, Kamaurie Lee 0 0-0 0, Makayla Young 0 1-2 1, Stephanie Madrid 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-15 47.

ODESSA HIGH (15-17, 3-7)

Kheeauna Lide 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 0 3-4 3, Amber Escontrias 1 1-1 3, Neveah Carrasco 0 0-0 0, Melina Escogido 0 0-0 0, Deoshanay Henderson 1 6-8 9, Alexis Luna 0 0-0 0, Kabrina Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Kazyiah Hicks 2 2-4 6, Roxana Jimenez 0 5-7 5. Totals 4 17-24 26.

Midland Lee............ 17.. 11     4   15   —    47

Odessa High............. 6.. 13     5     2   —    26

3-Point goals — Midland Lee 5 (Young 2, Trejo 2, A. Green 1), Odessa High 1(Henderson 1). Total fouls — Midland Lee 22, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — None.  Technical fouls — None.. JV — Midland Lee 48, Odessa High 22

District 2-6A Standings

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

x-Wolfforth Frenship.............. 27        5        10         0

x-Amarillo Tascosa.............. 24      10          8         2

x-Midland Lee...................... 19      13          5         5

x-Midland High..................... 11      23          3         7

Odessa High........................ 15      17          3         7

Permian.................................. 7      25          1         9

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday, Feb. 10

Amarillo Tascosa 105, Permian 48

Wolfforth Frenship 70, Midland High 29

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Midland Lee 47, Odessa High 26

End of regular season

Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:22 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Season ends for Odessa High in loss to Midland Lee By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls basketball team, with its season on the line, hung close with Midland Lee for three quarters.

Then the Lady Rebels ran away in the fourth.

Midland Lee dominated the final eight minutes en route to a 47-26 victory against the Lady Bronchos in the District 2-6A season finale Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The loss eliminated Odessa High (15-17 overall, 3-7 District 2-6A) from playoff contention due to the head-to-head tiebreaker against Midland High, which will be the No. 4 seed.

“It was one of those games where we just didn’t move the ball well,” Odessa High head coach Marcus Chapa said. “We struggled with attacking the basket and it was just that kind of game where I think we hesitated.”

Midland Lee (19-13, 5-5), which outscored Odessa High 15-2 in the final quarter, is the No. 3 seed.

“I just told our team to control what we could and head into the playoffs playing winning basketball,” Midland Lee coach Alfred Acosta said. “The ladies took care of business tonight and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Both teams had to do a little bit of waiting as the start of the game was delayed by approximately 20 minutes due to a broken bolt on the rim.

Play got underway but both teams struggled early offensively as Lee built an early 5-4 lead.

The only Odessa High field goal of the first quarter came from Kazyiah Hicks, but the Lady Rebels regrouped and closed the quarter on a 12-2 run to lead, 17-6. 

Salma Trejo, who finished with a game-high 14 points for Midland Lee, had eight points during the run.

The Lady Rebels built a 13-point lead in the second quarter but Odessa High stayed in the game by getting to the free throw line, where it finished 17-of-24 for the game.

The Lady Bronchos got a basket with time winding down in the half thanks to a long 3-pointer from Deoshanay Henderson to trail 28-19 at the break. She finished as Odessa High’s leading scorer with nine points.

Points continued to be a premium in the third quarter but the Lady Bronchos cut the deficit down to six with a three-point play by Amber Escontrias.

The Lady Rebels got the lead back to double digits with baskets from Trejo and Myah Belcher but a pair of free throws gave Odessa High a 32-24 deficit to make up heading into the final eight minutes.

That was close as Odessa High got the rest of the way, however, as the Lady Rebels locked down defensively.

 “I think we just lost focus over the last five minutes,” Chapa said. “Our kids are young and it was just one of those things where it didn’t go in our favor.

“There are growing pains and I think our kids will learn from this.”

