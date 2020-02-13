  • February 13, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian return to action as regular season winds down

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian return to action as regular season winds down

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 9:25 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian return to action as regular season winds down OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High boys basketball team has an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot when it hosts Midland High at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

It is the final home game for the Bronchos (13-18 overall, 3-5 District 2-6A), who are one game ahead of the Bulldogs (14-13, 2-6) for fourth place in the district with two games left in the regular season.

Odessa High defeated Midland High, 68-64, in the first meeting on Jan. 28. in Midland.

In other district action, Permian (25-3, 7-1) will look to bounce back from its first district loss when it plays Wolfforth Frenship at 7:30 p.m. at the Tiger Pit. The Panthers defeated the Tigers, 46-45, in a wild finish on Jan. 28.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

