 By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 11:12 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High shows off physical play in scrimmage with Abilene Wylie By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

It took a little longer than usual for the Odessa High football team to face off against Abilene Wylie Friday night, in a scrimmage at Ratliff Stadium after a thunderstorm  delayed the start of the varsity portion of the scrimmage by an hour.

When the weather cleared, the Bronchos were able to finally take the field and show what they had been working on the last two weeks of practice.

For head coach Danny Servance, one aspect of the scrimmage stood out to him. 

“I thought we were very physical tonight,” Servance said. “There were some big hits going on the field and we were on the right end on a lot of those hits.

“That’s one of the great things you look forward to especially as a defensive coach. You see guys getting to the football and being physical when we get there.”

The Bronchos defense put that intensity and physical play on display, forcing four turnovers and a fumble during the scripted portion of Abilene Wylie’s possession.

One of those interceptions turned into a touchdown by defensive back Diego Cervantes, who picked off Wylie quarterback Balin Valentine.

“We did some things well defensively,” Servance said. “I thought we were pretty good breaking on the ball and driving on the ball. The secondary did a great job of executing some of the schemes that we’ve been implementing.”

“I feel we had a couple of good plays and bad plays,” Cervantes said. “We were pretty good overall but there is definitely a lot we can fix.”

When Odessa High took the ball, it was the running game that was put on display.

Starting quarterback Ivan Miranda showed his elusiveness on the ground with a 25-yard run on the Bronchos’ first possession.

He scored a touchdown during the final portion of the scrimmage from 8 yards out during which both teams had 10 plays from the opponent’s 30-yard line. Amarea Peyton closed out the scrimmage with one of his two touchdown runs.

“We’ve got a lot of shoes to fill on offense,” Servance said. “But I though Ivan did a pretty good job of leading the offense. He’s so elusive and unpredictable and deceptive with his speed.

“We’ve got a long way to go though on offense so we have to get better but I think we’ll be in good shape.”

No official score was kept during the scrimmage but Servance says that there was plenty of room for improvement and cited the delay as part of the reason why the team may not have been as sharp at times.

“I think the delay had an impact on both teams,” Servance said. “Any time you have to wait and get off schedule, you just have to learn how to adapt, stay focused and execute the game plan.

“I thought our team did a pretty good job for the most part staying focused.”

The Bronchos open the season back at Ratliff Stadium next Friday against Lubbock Monterey while Abilene Wylie is on the road to face Georgetown.

