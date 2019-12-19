  • December 19, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian return home - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian return home

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 7:54 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian return home OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Both the Permian and Odessa High girls host nondistrict opponents Friday as the start of District 2-6A play approaches in January.

The Lady Panthers take on Seminole at 5:30 p.m. in the Permian Fieldhouse while the Lady Bronchos (9-6) host Andrews at 6 p.m. at the OHS Fieldhouse.

This is the second straight day that Permian will play after facing Big Spring Thursday night on the road.

Odessa High is looking for its sixth straight win after defeating Sweetwater 55-44 Tuesday night.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , , on Thursday, December 19, 2019 7:54 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 30°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 58°/Low 29°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]