GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian return home

Both the Permian and Odessa High girls host nondistrict opponents Friday as the start of District 2-6A play approaches in January.

The Lady Panthers take on Seminole at 5:30 p.m. in the Permian Fieldhouse while the Lady Bronchos (9-6) host Andrews at 6 p.m. at the OHS Fieldhouse.

This is the second straight day that Permian will play after facing Big Spring Thursday night on the road.

Odessa High is looking for its sixth straight win after defeating Sweetwater 55-44 Tuesday night.