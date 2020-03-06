HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian set for regional semifinal game against Richardson

The Permian boys basketball team continues its postseason run in the Region I-6A Tournament as the Panthers take on Richardson at 8 tonight at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth.

Permian (31-3 overall) is back in the regional tournament for the third consecutive season after falling in the semifinals each of the last two years.

The Eagles (34-3) are in the regional tournament for the first time in 33 seasons.

The winner will face the winner of the Arlington Bowie-Duncanville game, which tips off at 6 p.m. The regional final is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.