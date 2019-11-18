HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, Odessa High start second week of season

The Odessa High and Permian boys basketball teams are back in action Tuesday and look to build off good starts.
The Panthers play their first home game against Lubbock Trinity Christian at 7 tonight at the Permian Fieldhouse. Permian finished 3-1 over the weekend in the Alamo City Hoops Tournament in San Antonio.
The Bronchos head east to face Big Spring at 8 p.m. tonight. Odessa High (1-0) defeated Monahans, 69-50, Saturday at home.
