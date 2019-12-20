  • December 20, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls in close battle to Seminole

Seminole 55, Permian 48

SEMINOLE (7-10)

Macey Duncan 3 3-4 9, Xoe Rosalez 4 6-14 15, Bretlei Dominguez 3 1-2 10, Robin Franklin 0 2-5 2, Hailey Davis 1 0-0 3, Taylor Carter 2 3-3 8, Zoee Nolen 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 15-28 55.

PERMIAN (3-13)

Jae Savage 0 0-0 0, Zae Tiner 0 0-0 0, Nodia Cooper 2 1-2 5, Natalia Baeza 1 0-0 2, Camila Leal 2 0-0 5, Karen Guzman 5 1-3 13, Daysia Christian 8 2-4 18, Jennifer Arnold 1 0-0 2, Ahna Alvarado 1 0-0 3, Cyera Ortega 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-9 46.

Seminole................. 15.... 9   11   20   —    55

Permian.................. 10.... 6   16   16   —    48

3-Point goals — Seminole 5 (Dominguez 3, Rosalez 1, Carter 1), Permian 4 (Guzman 2, Alvarado 1, Leal 1). Total fouls — Seminole 13, Permian 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. 

Posted: Friday, December 20, 2019 8:35 pm

The Permian girls basketball team was locked in a close battle with Seminole Friday night at the Permian Fieldhouse. The Lady Panthers, however, fell short 55-48 to the Maidens in nondistrict play.

Daysia Christian led Permian (3-13) with a game-high 18 points while Karen Guzman added 13 for the Lady Panthers.

Xoe Rosalez led the Maidens (7-10) with 15 points and Bretlei Dominguez finished with 10 points that included three 3-pointers.

