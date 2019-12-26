  • December 26, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian has rough start in Caprock Classic opener

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian has rough start in Caprock Classic opener

Lubbock Monterey 73, Permian 20

At Lubbock Monterey HS

 

PERMIAN (3-14)

Jae Savage 0 0-0 0, Nodia Cooper 0 0-0 0, Natalie Baeza 0 0-0 0, Camila Leal 0 1-2 1, Karen Gurzman 2 0-0 5, Daysia Christian 2 0-0 4, E’Jae Miller 0 2-4 2, Micah Smith 1 0-0 2, Jennifer Arnold 1 0-0 2, Aariell Washington 2 0-0 4, Ahna Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Rylee Talbot 0 0-0 0, Cyera Ortega 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 3-6 20.

LUBBOCK MONTEREY

Trayci Jackson 3 3-7 9, Domonique Bunton 1 0-0 2, Mia Trevino 4 1-1 9, Taysha Rushton 1 0-0 3, Maddi Stephend 2 4-7 8, Heaven Limon 2 6 -8 11, Kamryn Collins 2 1-1 3, Alyssa Trevino 1 2-2 4, Kelly Mora 8 2-2 18, Mia Williams 3 0-2 6. Totals 27 19-30 73.

Permian.................... 4.... 5     5     6   —    20

Lubb. Monterey...... 26.. 23   12   22   —    73

3-Point goals — Permian 1 (Guzman), Lubbock Monterey 2 (Rushton 1, Limon 1). Total fouls — Permian 18. Lubbock Monterey 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 8:50 pm

LUBBOCK The Permian girls basketball team endured a rough start to the Caprock Classic, falling 73-20 to Lubbock Monterey Thursday night on the road.

The Lady Panthers (3-14) were outscored 26-4 by the Lady Plainsmen in the first quarter and could not recover from that. Karen Guzman led Permian with five points.

Kelly Mora led Monterey with a game-high 18 points while Heaven Limon added 11.

Permian continues tournament play Friday against Borger at 9 a.m. Friday at Lubbock Estacado High School.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

